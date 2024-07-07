Timbers2 Suffer 2-0 Defeat to Whitecaps FC 2 at Providence Park

July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore.  - Returning home after a three-match road trip, Timbers2 came up short against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2. Goalkeeper Carver Miller made a career-high seven saves and T2 rattled the posts of the visitor's goal in the second half, but it wasn't enough as it suffered a 2-0 defeat to Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday at Providence Park.

Goal-Scoring Plays

VAN - Jay Herdman, 18th minute: A Vancouver cross into the box deflected off a Timbers2 defender and bounced into the path of Jay Herdman in front of goal. The forward adjusted his body and used his right foot to pick out the bottom-left corner of goal.

VAN - Jeevan Badwal (Eliot Goldthorp), 63rd minute: After a sustained spell of possession around the top of the 18-yard box, Eliot Goldthorp received the ball in the right half-space and sent a low cross toward Jeevan Badwal, who used his right foot to pass the ball into the center of the goal.

Notes

Saturday marked the final meeting of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season between Timbers2 and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.

The season series between the two Cascadia sides finished 1-1-1.

Timbers Academy product Callum Lugton made his professional debut, entering the match in the 80th minute.

Lugton was one of two T2 players (Kyle Linhares) to register a shot on goal Saturday night.

Carver Miller set a career-high in saves with seven.

The defeat snapped a four-match unbeaten streak for T2 at Providence Park.

It was the club's first loss at home since falling to MNUFC2 on April 21.

Tega Ikoba received first start in MLS NEXT Pro play since T2's match against Houston Dynamo FC 2 on Sept. 10, 2023.

Next Game

Timbers2 continue their two-match homestand against Real Monarchs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) Sunday, July 14, at Providence Park. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (4-6-6,  20pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC2 (9-4-3,  31pts)

July 6, 2024  - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

VAN: Herdman, 18

VAN: Badwal (Goldthorp), 63

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Ferdinand (caution), 40

POR: Clegg (caution), 45

VAN: Sjoberg (caution), 50

POR: Clegg (ejection), 66

POR: Moreno (caution), 75

VAN: Kachwele (caution), 77

Lineups:

POR:  GK Miller, D Jura (Pope, 58), D Clegg, D Ferdinand (Rad, 45), D Jones-Riley, M Najib (Neville, 58), M Moreno, M Mendoza, M Bunbury (Linhares, 45, Lugton, 80), F Ikoba, F Penn

Substitutes Not Used:  GK Deisenhofer, D Nystrom, M Izoita

TOTAL SHOTS:  11  (Linhares, Penn, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3  (Linhares, 2); FOULS:  14  (Moreno, Ikoba, Penn,  3); OFFSIDES:  1; CORNER KICKS:  4; SAVES:  7

VAN:  GK Anchor, D Saidykhan, D Linder, D Sjoberg, M Gherasimencov, M Simmons, M Clark (Mackenzie, 61), M Badwal (Mehri, 79), M Goldthorp, F Herdman, F Morgan (Kachwele, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK De Souza, D Chen, D Mathe,

TOTAL SHOTS:  18  (Goldthorp, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL:  9  (Herdman, 3); FOULS:  8 (Simmons, Kachwele, 2); OFFSIDES:  3; CORNER KICKS:  2; SAVES:  3

Referee: Joshua Madison

Assistant Referees: Peter Hanson, Baboucarr Jallow

Fourth Official: Yannick Rothfuss

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

