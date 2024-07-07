Columbus Crew 2 (2) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary

July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 7-6

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Hassan Ayari 57' (Charlie Staniland)

CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamfi 70' (Chris Rogers)

CLB - Cooper Flanary 89'

TOR - Julian Altobelli 90+4'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

CLB - Cole Mrowka - goal (1:0)

TOR - Hassan Ayari - (1:1)

CLB - Diego Almeida - goal (2:1)

TOR - Julian Altobelli - goal (2:2)

CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamfi - goal (3:2)

TOR - Ythallo - goal (3:3)

CLB - Jayden Da - goal (4:3)

TOR - Mark Fisher - goal (4:4)

CLB - Owen Presthus - goal (5:4)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards - goal (5:5)

CLB - Nicolas Rincon - goal (6:5)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario - goal (6:6)

CLB - Chris Rogers - goal (7:6)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic - miss (7:6)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLB - Anthony Alaouieh 35' (caution)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 84' (caution)

CLB - Diego Almeida 85' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Columbus Crew 2 6-5-5 26 points

Toronto FC II 5-6-3 18 points

LINEUPS

COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Cole Johnson; Owen Presthus, Diego Almeida, Chris Rogers; Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Giorgio DeLibera (C), Adrián González (Nicolas Rincon 77'), Terron Williams (Jacob Greene 77'); Cole Mrowka, Anthony Alaouieh (Cooper Flanary 63'), Gibran Rayo (Jayden Da 87')

Substitutes Not Used: Coleman Davis Catlett, Stanislav Lapkes, Artem Grinblat

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman, Ythallo; Jesús Batiz (Theo Rigopoulos 70'), Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 70'), Markus Cimermancic, Nathaniel Edwards; Mark Fisher, Julian Altobelli (C), Dékwon Barrow (Hassan Ayari 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Richard Chukwu, Tristan Pusztahegyi, Luca Accettola, Andrei Dumitru, Kristjan Fortier

MEDIA NOTES

With his 94th minute equalizer, Julian Altobelli scored his 12th goal for Toronto FC II, moving into joint-third on the club's all-time goalscoring charts.

Charlie Staniland recorded his first assist for the Young Reds.

Markus Cimermancic made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC II, becoming the third active TFC II player (Julian Altobelli and Adam Pearlman) to reach the milestone.

