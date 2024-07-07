Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement
July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Minnesota United FC 2 News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Sunday's MLS match at LA Galaxy at 9:30 p.m. CT.
Montali joined MNUFC2 on July 2 on an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of 2024 and made his first start in net for the Twos on July 3 against North Texas SC. At the collegiate level for Boston University, the goalkeeper made 47 appearances (47 starts) in his three years from 2021-2023. As a Terrier, Montali earned 19 shutouts in those 47 matches.
Montali recently was on the roster for Vermont Green FC, a semi-professional USL League Two team that competes in the summer months. In his youth, the keeper developed with both Orlando City SC's academy and the New York Red Bulls academy.
VITALS
Francesco Montali
Position: Goalkeeper
Date of Birth: 9/6/2000 (23 years old)
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 185 lbs.
Hometown: Davie, Florida
Previous Club: Boston University
