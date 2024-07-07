Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement
July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II defender Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks) to a short-term agreement. Konincks will be available for today's MLS regular season road match against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park.
Konincks, 23, has started all 14 matches he has played for Chicago Fire FC II in 2024, logging 1,252 minutes in the backline for the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side. Konincks has also scored two goals for Chicago Fire II while primarily playing as a centerback.
Konincks was signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 7, 2024, with Chicago Fire FC II and occupies an international slot on the team's roster. The Dutch defender joined Chicago after spending last season with Saint Louis University. In his lone season with the Billikens, he started in all of Saint Louis' 17 games during the season, recording four goals in 2023. He also anchored a backline that averaged only one goal against per game, one of the strongest in the Atlantic-10 Conference.
This is Konincks' third short-term agreement of the 2024 regular season. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs defender Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).
Name: Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks)
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 185 lbs.
Date of Birth: November 30, 2000
Hometown: Montfoort, Netherlands
Birthplace: Montfoort, Netherlands
Citizenship: Netherlands
Last Club: Saint Louis University (NCAA)
