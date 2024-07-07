Carolina Core FC Defeat Orlando City B in Comeback Fashion

July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







Kissimmee, Florida - Carolina Core FC defeated Orlando City B in a 2-1 thriller to remain undefeated in their last three matches, all coming on the road.

Goal-Scoring Plays

OCB - Shakur Mohammed, 45th minute: A deflected cross found the feet of midfielder Mohammed, who tapped the ball into an open net.

CCFC - Ibrahim Covi, 60th minute: Following a foul in the penalty area on forward Josuha Rodriguez, defender Ibrahim Covi stepped up to the spot to bring the score level to 1-1.

CCFC - Josuha Rodriguez, 67th minute: A long clearance from CCFC defender Carlos Mario Diaz found the feet of forward Josuha Rodriguez, who ran through on goal and found the back of the net from distance.

CCFC Win In The Sunshine State

After falling behind early, Carolina Core FC would find two goals late to steal the win over Orlando City B, 2-1 on the road. An exciting first half ended with a goal from OCB midfielder Shakur Mohammed. CCFC would respond in the second half with two goals in seven minutes. The first goal came from a thumping penalty from center back Ibrahim Covi in the 60th minute, which marked his first of the season. Josuha Rodriguez would keep his run of form and give CCFC the lead for good with a calm finish in the 67th minute. Carolina Core FC are now on a three-match unbeaten streak, which serves as the longest of the season thus far.

Red Hot Rodriguez Strikes Again

Forward Josuha Rodriguez continued his tremendous goal-scoring form by netting the game-winning goal in the 67th minute of the match. An Orlando attack was shut down by a clearance from CCFC defender Carlos Mario Diaz, who's ball bounced past an Orlando City defender and found its way to Rodriguez, who sprinted through towards the goal, and chipped a left-footed strike over the OCB goalkeeper. Rodriguez was awarded Man of the Match for his performance, which included 2 shots on target and 90% pass completion.

Ibrahim Covi Scores First Goal

Ibrahim Covi would go on to score his first goal for Carolina Core FC on Sunday night. After Josuha Rodriguez was fouled in the box, Covi would step up to the penalty spot and convert with a rocket into the roof of the net. This would represent the Frenchman's first goal of the season. Covi has played and started in all 14 games for CCFC this season, serving as a permanent fixture of the backline.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Angel Aguas (Aryeh Miller - 46'), Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas; Carlos Mario Diaz (Jonathan Bazaes - 74'), Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo, Jathan Juarez; Jacob Evans (Jesus Orejuela - 90+4'), Facundo Canete (Derek Cuevas - 46'); Josuha Rodriguez (Yekeson Subah - 90+1').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Luis Lugo.

Orlando City B - Carlos Mercado; Alex Freeman (Tahir Reid-Brown - 80'), Nabi Kibunguchy, Thomas Williams, Zakaria Taifi; Colin Guske, Jorge Almaguer (Majed Abdullah - 80'), Jhon Solis, Shakur Mohammed, Yeiler Valencia; Wilfredo Rivera (Favian Loyola - 61').

Substitutes not used - Thomas Bowe, Gustavo Caraballo, Justin Ellis, Bernardo Goncalves, Jackson Platts, Juan Rojas.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC hosts Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, July 13th at Trust Point Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: https://bit.ly/3z9zoH3

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Orlando City B

Sunday, July 7th 2024 - Osceola Heritage Park (Kissimmee, Florida)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-7-4 (16 points - 13th in East)

Orlando City B record: 4-5-6 (21 points - 10th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 2 2

Orlando City B 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

OCB: Shakur Mohammed - 45+3'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (p) - 60'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (Carlos Mario Diaz) - 67'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Angel Aguas (caution) - 27'

CCFC: Kai Thomas (caution) - 43'

OCB: Alex Freeman (caution) - 55'

CCFC: Jacob Evans (caution) - 90+3'

OCB: Zakaria Taifi (caution) - 90+4'

CCFC: Santiago Cambindo (caution) - 90+4'

Referee: Elton Garcia

Assistant Referees: Juan Pablo Casas, John Ocampo

Fourth Official: Sarieni Vasquez

Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.