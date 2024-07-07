Sky Blues Finish 2024 Season on a High with Come-From-Behind Victory in Atlanta

July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga FC Women finished its 2024 WPSL season with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Atlanta Fire United on Saturday night.

CFC trailed 2-0 at the half, but second-half goals from Addie Chapman, Brooke Bolton and Bailie Dull propelled the Sky Blues to a third victory of the season.

The result secured a sixth-place finish for CFC in the highly competitive, nine-team WPSL Southeast Conference.

The Sky Blues finished the 2024 season with a 3-5 record overall with a tally of nine points.

Annalisa Vincent and Riley Brown were the team's joint-top scorers with three goals apiece.

A post shared by Chattanooga FC Women (@chattanoogafc_women)

Box Score:

Atlanta Fire United (2W-6L-0D, 6 pts.) - Chattanooga FC Women (3W-5L-0D, 9 pts.)

Pinecrest Academy | Cumming, Ga.

Final Score:

AFU: 2

CFCW: 3

Line-up:

CFCW starters: Lilly Kate Varino, Anna Land (C), Abbey Marak, Hannah Opie, Bailie Dull, Kaitlyn Gauze, Billie Jean Davies, Betha Pucek, Ciara Casamento, Annalisa Vincent, Riley Brown

Substitutes: Abbigail Tremmier, Mary Beth Skelton, Ryleigh Ramey, Brooke Bolton, Addie Chapman, Ella Hurst, Hannah Helms, Summer Hernandez

Head Coach: Tom Halsall

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.