Timbers Sign Adolfo Enriquez to Short-Term Agreement from T2

July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed T2 midfielder Adolfo Enriquez to a short-term agreement ahead of tonight's home match against Nashville SC, the club announced today. Kickoff between Portland and Nashville is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at Providence Park with a broadcast available on MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Tonight marks Enriquez's second Timbers call up, and in a consecutive match. The 18-year-old Timbers Academy product suited up with the first team for their road match against FC Dallas on July 4 but did not enter the match. Enriquez made his professional debut for T2 in a match against Real Monarchs on Sept. 3, 2022, and signed his first professional contract ahead of the 2024 season. Since his debut, he has appeared in 37 matches (21 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro play, contributing a goal and an assist. Enriquez is the fourth T2 player to sign a short-term agreement with the first team this season (Tyler Clegg, Kyle Linhares, Sawyer Jura).

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.