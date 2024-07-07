Sporting KC II Signs Shane Donovan to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract
July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy midfielder Shane Donovan to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract.
MLS NEXT Pro amateur contracts are on a single-game basis, preserving Donovan's NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection Sunday for Sporting KC II's match at Tacoma Defiance at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington.
Donovan, a native of Boston came to the Sporting KC Academy ahead of his U-15 season and represented the club at the U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels. During the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season, the midfielder donned the captain's armband for the U-17s, leading the team to both the 2024 GA Cup Quarterfinals and 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Quarterfinals.
In 2023, Donovan helped Sporting's U-19s lift the Oklahoma-Arkansas UPSL regular season title. The 17-year-old spent a large portion of the 2024 Sporting KC II preseason training with head coach Benny Feilhaber's side.
Sporting KC II will face the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday night at Starfire Sports Complex with kickoff set for 9 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed for free at MLSNEXTPro.com and on the MLS YouTube page.
Transaction: Sporting Kansas City II signs midfielder Shane Donovan to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract.
VITALS
Shane Donovan
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: 1/6/2007
Height: 5-7
Weight: 125 lbs.
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Birthplace: Boston, Massachusetts
Jared Belzer - @jared_belzer
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2024
- Columbus Crew 2 (2) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Sporting Kansas City II Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Timbers Sign Adolfo Enriquez to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers 2
- Timbers2 Suffer 2-0 Defeat to Whitecaps FC 2 at Providence Park - Portland Timbers 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Shane Donovan to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC II
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC 2
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Jayden Reid from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC 2
- RSL Dominant in 5-2 Home Trouncing of Atlanta United - Real Monarchs
- Sky Blues Finish 2024 Season on a High with Come-From-Behind Victory in Atlanta - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Signs Shane Donovan to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract
- Sporting KC II Travels to the Pacific Northwest for Matchup with Tacoma Defiance
- Sporting KC Academy Defender Ian James Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Roster
- Sporting KC II Defeats Austin FC II in Kicks from the Spot to Claim Two Points at Home
- Sporting KC II Faces Austin FC II at Rock Chalk Park to Close out June