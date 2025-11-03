MNUFC2 Falls in Western Conference Final to Colorado Rapids 2 by 2-1 Score

Published on November 3, 2025

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - MNUFC2's historic playoff run came to an end on Sunday night, as the Twos fell 2-1 to Colorado Rapids 2 in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Despite an early lead from forward Logan Dorsey, Colorado responded with two second-half goals to secure their place in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final.

4' - MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt gained possession at midfield before driving up the right wing. He successfully drove into the Colorado Rapids 2 penalty area, sending a low cross deeper into the box, where fellow forward Logan Dorsey just barely missed the connection to end the dangerous opportunity.

17' - The Twos created the second dangerous chance of the night when Dorsey made a turn near the top of the 18-yard-box, beating a Rapids 2 defender before firing off a shot. That shot missed the upper corner, resulting in a goal kick.

20' (1-0) - MNUFC2 took the first-half lead from yet another Logan Dorsey goal. Putt started the play by driving into the center of Colorado's box. His attempt to send a short cross to Dorsey was briefly blocked, but then a second try at the cross connected perfectly with Dorsey, who tapped-in the shot to give the Twos the lead.

43' - Rapids 2 created their first scoring opportunity of the night when forward Billo Diop took a close-range shot that was blocked by the MNUFC2 defender Alpha Kabia. Just a few moments later, defender Stevie Flores took a second close-range shot, forcing Twos' goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to make the save.

50' - Colorado Rapids 2 equalized through Alex Harris after Cole Bassett gained possession near the top of the 18-yard box. Bassett played a short through ball to Harris, who broke through the defensive line, took a touch, and fired a right-footed shot into the back of the net.

64' (1-2) - Rapids 2 took the lead through James Cameron, who headed the ball into the back of the net after receiving a cross from Sydney Wathuta.

67' - Kage Romanshyn Jr. gained possession in the attacking third and sent a through ball to Loïc Mesanvi. Mesanvi carried it into the penalty area before connecting with Darius Randell, whose attempt was denied by a crucial save from goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo.

Goals

1-0 MNUFC2 - Logan Dorsey (Troy Putt) - 20'

1-1 COL2 - Alex Harris (Sam Bassett) - 50'

1-2 COL2 - James Cameron (Sydney Wathuta) - 64'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MNUFC2 - Roman Torres (caution) - 45' + 2'

COL2 - Charlie Harper (caution) - 52'

MNUFC2 - Kage Romanshyn Jr. (caution) - 77'

COL2 - Sydney Wathuta (caution) - 90' + 2'

NOTABLE STATS

12 - MNUFC2 forward Logan Dorsey's goal in tonight's match was his 12th of the season (across all competitions). Dorsey extends his own club record for most goals in a single season since MNUFC2 began play in 2022.

TEAM LEADERS (All Competitions; Updated through Nov. 2, 2025)

Goals - Logan Dorsey (12)

Assists - Curt Calov (8)

Saves - Kayne Rizvanovich (53)

Wins - Kayne Rizvanovich (9)

Shutouts - Kayne Rizvanovich (3)

LINEUPS

MNUFC2 XI: GK Kayne Rizvanovich; D Britton Fischer, Curt Calov, Alpha Kabia ©; M Kieran Chandler, Alexis Fariña (Kage Romanshyn Jr. 57'), Roman Torres (Anderson Farris 82'), Momoh Kamara, Loïc Mesanvi; F Logan Dorsey (Darius Randell 43'), Troy Putt (Mamadou Dieng 57')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kai Zeruhn; D Justin Sosnouski

Colorado Rapids 2 XI: GK Zack Campagnolo; D Anderson Rosa, Charlie Harper, Vincent Rinaldi, Steve Flores; M Sam Bassett, Daouda Amadou © (Matthew Senanou 89'), Sydney Wathuta; F James Cameron (Ali Fadal 81'), Billo Diop, Alex Harris

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kendall Starks; D Andre Erickson; M Josh Copeland, Noah Strellnauer; F Wayne Frederick, Rogelio Garcia, Antony García

HEAD COACH JEREMY HALL

On tonight's loss and the challenges presented by Colorado Rapids 2...

"Obviously a good game against a good team, we knew that going into it. I would say in the first half, the game felt too slow. We scored a good goal, and it was probably even. We had a couple of chances, but overall going into halftime we felt comfortable. We knew in the second half they were going to throw the kitchen sink, it's a team with really good players, and they were going to push forward with nothing to lose. For us, it just felt like we were playing too slow, and there was a lot of space wide. If we could've played quicker, moved the ball wide, shifted them, and moved it back across, we could've created more chances. It's frustrating because the first goal came from us playing into pressure and then not handling the second ball because we take too many touches. The first goal comes from us just not communicating and shifting and sliding and [Alex] Harris does a really good job of just controlling and hitting it quickly. Then the second one, which is frustrating, is that we just play into pressure and it comes from a throw-in. We're not switched on. We let a guy turn and we don't get back quick enough. You give up two goals and you still feel like there's enough time in the game for us to score one, score two. We pushed and we just weren't sharp enough on the day. Obviously credit to Colorado. It's a great team. We're really happy for them. Good luck for them in the final. But our boys are obviously disappointed, but it just wasn't our night tonight."

On what he'll remember from the season...

"I think when you look at the collective season as a whole, probably a lot of people didn't think that we would get to this position. I did. We have a really good group of guys, a really good group of players. When you look at probably our roster side, we had academy kids that were with us that are off to college now that played a part in this. We've had first team guys that played a part in this. We've had our own second team guys play a part in this. And our young academy kids that we got in the summer play a part of this. Really happy for the guys because they gave everything every single day. I'm excited for a lot of these guys and what the future holds for them. As a coach, nobody likes to lose, but [I'm] proud, very proud of the guys."

On lessons taken from this match...

"That's a good question. I told the guys after the game, obviously they're defeated. Don't put your heads down because there's 90-plus minutes for us to affect the game. The frustration comes from us not executing the game plan. If we do that, we give ourselves a chance to win. If we can execute and be a little bit sharper on the day, then the mood is different. I think learnings, the game of football is different. Anybody wins on any day. The ball has to roll your way. We give up a few chances and we get punished for it. In a previous game, we give up those same chances and we don't get punished for it. We just have to keep grinding, get back on the horse, and another day."

On playing on the road and the challenging schedule...

"It's a good question. I feel like being in Minnesota, we're always going to be that way because it's so cold. I felt like us going on the road, we were actually really good all year going on the road. I thought the occasion and us being on the road didn't really affect us. I was actually saying to our staff today, the difference between a home game is that you don't get to touch the guys until 90 minutes before when they show up to the stadium. It's really nice to be in the hotel. You get a lot of touch points, you have your meals together, guys are going on walks and coffees, and they room together. For us to affect the guys, I felt like it was fun. But I think it is what it is. You have to play wherever the game is, and we just came up a bit short on the night."

MIDFIELDER CURT CALOV

On tonight's match and the challenges faced...

"it's heartbreaking. I love all the guys in there, and I know we just have a lot of love for each other. To end the season like that is not how we wanted it to go. We're proud to make it this far, but we knew we had the team to go farther and win it all. The first half went well, we're up one-nothing. I knew they were going to come out and compete in the second half, and we just fell short."

On the messages from Coach Jeremy Hall that kept the group fighting...

"I think the message just stayed the same throughout, where it was just, 'Look at the guys around you, go out there and compete, that is the biggest thing.' Go out there and for 90 minutes compete and look at how we did that. A few moments here and there where we slipped up and it cost us."

On his overall view of the season...

"I think it shifted as the season went on of course, the first goal was to make the playoffs, we did that. It was the first check mark off the book. Then as each game goes by, you want to win those. We checked two of those off. Coming into this, I can't check that box off. But like we said in the locker room, it is not a failed season. First year to make the playoffs, so that is something to be proud of. But I know we had a lot more to give."







