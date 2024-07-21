St Louis CITY2 Falls to Sporting Kansas City II at Rock Chalk Park
July 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
LAWRENCE, KS - St Louis CITY2 fell 3-1 at Rock Chalk Park versus Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday night. Kansas City began the first half with a goal in the 32nd minute but St Louis would respond with a strike from Matteo Kidd which was his second in two consecutive matches for CITY2. In the second half, SKC II notched two goals to secure a 3-1 victory. CITY2 will return to action on Saturday, July 27th for a big Western Conference match up against North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium.
Postgame Notes
Matteo Kidd scored his second goal of the season
Kidd has notched two goals in two consecutive games since signing with the team on July 3
Ryan Becher marked his fourth assist of the season which leads the team
Becher has picked up four assists in five of CITY2's most recent matches
Lucas Demitra made his MLS NEXT Pro debut
Goal-Scoring Plays
SKC: Sebastian Cruz (Ethan Bryant), 32nd minute - Sebastian Cruz scored a right footed shot from the right side of the box following a fast break.
STL: Matteo Kidd (Ryan Becher), 36th minute - Matteo Kidd scored a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
SKC: Cielo Tschantret (Maouloune Goumballe), 45th minute + 3 - Cielo Tschantret scored a right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
SKC: Roberto Hategan (Sebastian Cruz), 80th minute - Sebastian Cruz scored a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Scoring Summary
SKC: Sebastian Cruz (Ethan Bryant), 32'
STL: Matteo Kidd (Ryan Becher), 43'
SKC: Cielo Tschantret (Maouloune Goumballe), 45'+3
SKC: Roberto Hategan (Sebastian Cruz), 80'
Misconduct Summary
STL: Eric Kinzner (caution), 36'
STL: Gabi Mikina (caution), 69'
SKC: Beto Avila (caution), 70'
Lineups
SKC: GK Jacob Molinaro; D Carson Klein, D Christopher Rindov, D Leo Christiano, D Mason Viscenti; M Jacob Swallen (Danny Flores, 26'), M Sebastian Cruz, M Cielo Tschantret; F Maouloune Goumballe, F Beto Avila (Demarre Mantoute, 84'), F Ethan Bryant © (Roberto Hategan, 61')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Jack Kortkamp, D Haris Alisah, D Jonathan Robinson, M Johann Ortiz, F Medgy Alexandre, F Shane Donovan
TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 3
STL: GK Nick Bishop; D Tyson Pearce (Ryan Dugan, 88'), D Eric Kinzner (Oscar Benitez, 60'), D Gabi Mikina, D Nolan McGuire ©; M Cam Cilley, M Seth Antwi (Carson Locker, 60'), M Matteo Kidd (Dida Armstrong, 77'), M Mykhi Joyner; F Ryan Becher (Lucas Demitra, 60'), F Brendan McSorley
Substitutes Not Used: GK Sam Gomez, M Larsen Hackworth, M Lorenzo Cornelius, M John DiMaria
TOTAL SHOTS: 8; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 1
Referee: Matthew Corrigan
Assistant Referees: Benjamin Davis, Jason Guillen
Fourth Official: Esad Omanovic
Venue: Rock Chalk Park
Weather: Cloudy, 80 degrees
