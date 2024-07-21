Real Monarchs Draw on the Road

July 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

MORAGA, California - Real Monarchs (4-11-2, 17pts, 12th in West) draw 1-1 against The Town FC (6-5-6, 27pts, 8th in West) falling (4:3) in the shootout to decide the extra point.

Through the first 20 minutes of play, Monarchs struggled to get out of the defensive third. The Town FC brought the pressure and the Monarchs defenders were hard pressed to protect their net.

In the 25th minute, Daron Iskendarian had the first good chance of the match. Owen Anderson was able to win a loose ball in the midfield and drive up to the top of the box before finding Iskendarian behind the Town defense for the through ball. He took one touch into the box and sent it towards the net but was denied by the goalkeeper.

Not long after the Monarchs' attempt, the Town won the ball in the midfield and played a through ball to a forward on the run. Goalkeeper Fernando Delgado waited for the right moment and stepped out just as the Town player took his shot and prevented the home side from taking the lead.

Both teams came onto the second half with renewed purpose and with the goal in their sights. Real Monarchs got the first chance through Anderson, who took a shot that rebounded off the crossbar.

Directly after Anderson's shot, The Town received a corner after a deflected shot from Monarch's defense. The Town went short on the corner before crossing it to the far post where a forward put a head on the ball back into the six yard box. Alejandro Cano Salazar got a head on the second chance and nodded the ball into the back of the net.

The Monarchs found the answering goal in the 72nd minute through Anderson. His finish was almost identical to the previous one that hit the crossbar. Anderson received the ball at the top of the box and took a few touches before finding space to shoot and curl it beyond the diving goalkeeper and into the top corner. The match ended in a draw and headed to a shootout.

Both sides missed one attempt enroute to the fifth round forcing sudden death for the final shooters. The Town converted the attempt while Zack Farnsworth rattled the crossbar, giving the home side the extra point.

The Monarchs head home after spending the last three games on the road to face the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Zions Bank Stadium on July 28th. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. MT, tickets are available at the door.

SLC 1 : 1 TTFC

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

TTFC: Alejandro Cano (Riley Lynch) 48': The Town took a successful short corner and sent the ball into the far post where a forward headed the ball back to the six yard box where Alejandro Cano also got a head on it and found the back of the net.

SLC: Owen Anderson (Unassisted) 73': Owen Anderson received the ball at the top of the box where he took a quick turn, a few touches, and sent it in just under the crossbar to find netting.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY:

TTFC: Eduardo Blancas © (MAKE)

SLC: Bertin Jaquesson (MAKE)

(1-1)

TTFC: Julian Donnery (MAKE)

SLC: Javiel Orozco (MISS) Skied

(2-1)

TTFC: Wilson Eisner (MAKE)

SLC: Tommy Silva (MAKE)

(3-2)

TTFC: Alejandro Cano (MISS) Skied

SLC: Keller Storlie © (MAKE)

(3-3)

TTFC: Riley Lynch (MAKE)

SLC: Zack Farnsworth (MISS) Crossbar

(4-3)

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Fernando Delgado; Tommy Silva, Zach Farnsworth, Erik Holt (Omar Alba, 64), Keller Storlie ©; Griffon Dillon, Luca Moisa (Jaziel Orozco, 64); Daron Iskenderian, Beni Redzic (Ilijah Paul, 46), Omar Marquez (Aiden Hezarkhani, 73); Owen Anderson (Bertin Jacquesson, 73)

Subs not used: Bobby Pierre, Luis Rivera, Will Mackay

The Town FC (4-3-3): David Sweeney; Ricardo Ibarra, Alejandro Cano, Sean Bilter, Joel Garcia; Eduardo Blancas ©, Edwyn Mendoza (Oliver Hernandez, 86), Beau Leroux (Wilson Eisner, 73); Riley Lynch, Julian Donnery, Roka Tsunehara (Jermaine Spivey, 73)

Subs not used: Scott Chavira, Chance Cowell, Marcelo Guerra, Will Ostraner, Kaedren Spivey

Stats Summary: SLC / TTFC

Shots: 8 / 13

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 2 / 3

Corner Kicks: 2 / 4

Fouls: 12 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Ilijah Paul (Yellow Card, 84), 12 total fouls

POR: Eduardo Blancas (Yellow Card, 27), 11 total fouls

