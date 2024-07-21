FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Columbus Crew 2, 6-1

July 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 fell to Columbus Crew 2 Sunday night at Historic Crew Stadium by a score of 6-1. Cincinnati (11-5-2, 35 points) remain just three points off the top of the Eastern Conference while Columbus (7-5-6, 30 points) earn their seventh win of the year.

Columbus' Adrián González struck first for Crew 2 in the 11th minute after the hosts weathered early pressure from the Orange and Blue. The goal marked González's second for Crew 2 after joining the team in February from LA Galaxy II. Jayden Da tallied an assist on the goal, his third of the year.

A spectacular shot from distance by Yair Ramos brought FC Cincinnati 2 level in the 34th minute. Ramos' tally is the second of the season for the Orange and Blue and the midfielder has now either scored or assisted in back-to-back matches after earning an assist against Toronto FC II last Sunday.

It was a dominant attacking display for the Orange and Blue over the final 15 minutes of the first half as Cincinnati outshot Columbus 10-zero over the final quarter hour. FC Cincinnati 2 finished the half with 14 total shots, six on goal, to Crew 2's six.

But it was Crew 2 who took control of the match in the second half, scoring five goals over the final 45-minutes of action to take three points from the match. The third and final season meeting between the two sides will take place on September 15 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange and Blue return home next Sunday, July 28, as they take on Chicago Fire FC II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and tickets for the match are still available here. Instructions on how to redeem tickers for all FC Cincinnati 2 home matches can be found here.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Columbus Crew 2

Date: July 21, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Historic Crew Stadium

Kickoff: 6:04 p.m. ET

Weather: 83 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CLB: 1-5-6

CIN: 1-0-1

CLB - Adrián González (Da) 11', Jacob Greene (Da) 56', Chase Adams (Rayo) 69', Chase Adams (Presthus) 74', Gibran Rayo (Mrowka) 77', Gaël Gibert (OG) 90'

CIN - Yair Ramos 34'

LINEUPS

CLB: Stanislav Lapkes, Christopher Rogers, Christopher Pearson, Owen Presthus, Tristan Brown (Terron Williams 71'), Adrián González (Jacob Greene 46'), Giorgio DeLibera (C) (Nicolas Rincon 72'), Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Xavier Zengue 81'), Cole Mrowka, Jayden Da (Chase Adams 59'), Gibran Rayo

Substitutes not used: Alexander Zochowski, Anthony Alaouieh

Head Coach: Kelvin Jones

CIN: Paul Walters, Isaiah Foster, London Aghedo, Gaël Gibert, Moises Tablante (Will Kuisel 82'), Yair Ramos (Peter Mangione 72'), Nico Benalcazar (C), Amir Daley (Jesus Castellano 72'), Kenji Mboma Dem (Ben Stitz 72'), Stefan Chirila, Guilherme Santos (Yeiner Valoyes 81')

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Brian Schaefer, Juan Machado, Connor Stout

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: CLB/CIN

Shots: 13 / 20

Shots on Goal: 8 / 6

Saves: 5 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 6

Fouls: 9 / 12

Offside: 3 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Moises Tablante (Yellow Card) 58'

CIN - Nico Benalcazar (Yellow Card) 62'

CIN - Guilherme Santos (Yellow Card) 79'

CLB - Christopher Pearson (Yellow Card) 83'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Ryan Farrell

Ast. Referees: Christopher Slane, Aaron Riley

Fourth Official: Alexander Parent

