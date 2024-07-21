Huntsville City FC Falls 2-0 at Inter Miami CF II

July 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-0 against Inter Miami CF II at Chase Stadium.

Following the match, defender Chris Applewhite will fly to Columbus, Ohio to participate in the 2024 MLS All-Star Week alongside Nashville SC's leading scorer Hany Mukhtar. Applewhite will participate in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. CT at Historic Crew Stadium. Fans can stream the match on MLSSoccer.com.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Saturday, July 27 when it hosts Atlanta United 2 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for the 2nd annual Space Night. Tickets to the match can be purchased here.

Notes:

Huntsville City FC

is 4W-2L-1D, 0SOW all-time in the month of July

is 3W-1L-0D all-time on the road in the month of July

Chris Applewhite

made his first start since May 26

will appear in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, July 23

Jony Bolaños

served as team captain for the twelfth-straight match

has started every game this season

made his 40th all-time appearance as a Boy in Blue

Scott Cheevers made his first appearance since April 20

Tyler Pasnik made his first appearance since June 8

Ollie Wright made his 40th all-time appearance as a Boy in Blue

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (3W-10L-4D, 0SOW, 13 pts.) at Inter Miami CF II (7W-6L-5D, 0SOW, 26 pts.)

Chase Stadium | Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Final Score:

HCFC: 0

IMII: 2

Scoring Summary:

IMII: Leonardo Frugis Alfonso (pen.) 76'

IMII: Ryan Carmichael (pen.) 83'

Discipline:

HCFC: Joey Skinner (caution) 7'

IMII: Leonardo Frugis Alfonso (caution) 30'

IMII: Nykolas Sessock (caution) 35'

IMII: Franco Negri (caution) 71'

HCFC: Isaiah Jones (caution) 75'

IMII: Jose Casas de Abadal (caution) 82'

HCFC: Ollie Wright (caution) 86'

IMII: Alejandro Flores (caution) 90+1'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Joey Skinner, Fernando Ciceron, Chris Applewhite (Scott Cheevers 84'), Will Perkins (Joel Sangwa 79'), Isaiah Jones, Faiz Opande (Tomás Ritondale 56'), Axel Picazo (Tyler Pasnik 79'), Jony Bolaños (C), Woobens Pacius, Jordan Knight (Ollie Wright 56')

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez, Dominic Wilson, Braxton Hayes

IMII Starters: CJ dos Santos, Franco Negri, Giovanni Ferraina, Ryan Sailor, Nykolas Sessock, Jose Casas de Abadal, Lawson Sunderland (Alejandro Flores 68'), David Ruiz, Leonardo Frugis Afonso (Cesar Abadia-Reda 84'), Ryan Carmichael, Darion Reyes (Ricardo Montenegro 67')

Substitutes: Tyler Hall, Owen Finnerty, Tye Barton, Santiago Morales, Derrek Martinez

