Concacaf U20s: Timbers2's Bunbury Features in Canada's Opener vs. Honduras

July 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

IRAPUATO, MEXICO - Timbers2 forward Mataeo Bunbury started for the Canada U-20 National Team as it opened play in the Concacaf U-20 Championship on Saturday. Canada earned a 2-2 draw against Honduras at Estadio Sergio León Chávez.

Canada jumped out to a two-goal lead, but Honduras was able to finish even with a tying goal four minutes into second-half stoppage time. Bunbury played 64 minutes, and narrowly missed a flicked-on header off a corner kick in the 25th minute. Also, he completed 86 percent of his passes.

The Canada U-20s continue group play Tuesday, July 23, against the Dominican Republic at Estadio Sergio León Chávez; kickoff is 4 p.m. (Pacific).

