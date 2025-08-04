Timbers2 Fall 2-1 against Real Monarchs at Civic Park in Eugene, Oregon

August 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

EUGENE, Ore., - Timbers2 fell 2-1 against the Real Monarchs at Civic Park, in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday evening. Blake Pope scored his first goal of the season and T2's lone goal of the match off a penalty-kick attempt in the 21st minute. Next up, Timbers2 travel to play Ventura County on Saturday, August 9, at William Rolland Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm PT and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

T2 in Eugene

Tonight's match at Civic Park marked the club's first ever match in Eugene, Oregon. Timbers2 played in front of 1,251 fans, a season-high attendance for T2 in 2025. The club partnered with Kidsports to host the match, donating $2 of every ticket purchased back to Kidsports to help support youth athletics in Eugene. Photos from the historic event can be found here.

Tonight's Takeaways

Blake Pope scored his first goal of the 2025 campaign off a penalty kick attempt. It also marked the first regulation penalty-kick goal this season for T2. Noah Santos started the match for T2 just 24 hours after making his first team debut for the Timbers at Providence Park in Leagues Cup play last night.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Blake Pope, 21st minute: After a Real Monarchs handball in the box, Blake Pope converted a penalty kick into the bottom right corner of the goal.

SLC - Brayan Sandoval (Luca Moisa), 61st minute: Luca Moisa played the ball wide for Brayan Sandoval, who dribbled with pace to the corner of the 18-yard box and curled a shot inside of the far post.

SLC - Tommy Silva (Ruben Mesalles), 82nd minute: Ruben Mesalles controlled the ball on the left side of the pitch and delivered a cross to the center of the box. Tommy Silva made a darting run in and finished the play with a first-time shot.

Notes

It marked Pope's sixth career goal for T2.

Noah Santos started the match for T2 just 24 hours after making his first team debut for the Timbers at Providence Park in Leagues Cup play last night.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 travel to play Ventura County on Saturday, August 9, at William Rolland Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (6-9-4, 24pts) vs. Real Monarchs (6-5-7, 29pts)

August 3, 2025 - Civic Park (Eugene, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Pope (penalty-kick goal), 21

SLC: Sandoval (Moisa), 61

SLC: Silva (Mesalles), 82

Misconduct Summary:

SLC: Zambrano (caution), 49

POR: Enriquez (caution), 68

SLC: Villa (caution), 77

SLC: Calderon (caution), 78

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Jura, D Johnston ©, D Ondo, D Pope (Bamford, 88), M Moreno (Nuñez, 57), M Enriquez, M Santos (Marquinhos, 57), M E. Izoita (Gallardo, 72), M Linhares, F Bunbury (White, 88)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Deisenhofer, D Garcia, M J. Izoita

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Pope, Marquinhos, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 14 (Ondo, Pope, 4); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 4

SLC: GK Mackay, D Silva, D Jennings, D Calderon, D Mesalles, M Anderson (Amparo, 83), M Moisa (O'Gara, 90+2), M Villa, M Dillon ©, M Sandoval (Farnsworth, 70), F Zambrano (Duke, 70)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alphin, D Rivera, F Hezarkhani

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Sandoval, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Sandoval, 2); FOULS: 18 (Zambrano, 5); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

Referee: Servando Berna

Assistant Referees: Andrew Hanks, Bhavik Dutt

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

Attendance: 1,251

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







