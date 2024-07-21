Inter Miami CF II Earns a 2-0 Victory against Huntsville City FC

July 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II earns a 2-0 victory this Sunday evening in the team's home fixture against Huntsville City FC at Chase Stadium. The match featured two PK goals from forwards Ryan Carmichael and Leo Afonso.

The Herons' starting XI featured Dos Santos in goal; Capitan Nykolas Sessock, Giovanni Ferraina, Franco Negri, and Ryan Sailor made up the back four; Pep Casas, Lawson Sunderland, and David Ruiz in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael, Dairon Reyes, and Leo Afonso led the team's attack.

The Herons played a physical first half in midfield, taking charge in the press resulting in opening chances. Dos Santos was then called into action in the 33rd minute, making an amazing diving save on a dangerous shot. The scoreline remained 0-0 until the end of the first half.

The second 45 minutes presented a plethora of attacking opportunities for both sides, but right when it seemed as if the hosts would close the half scoreless, Miami didn't take long to capitalize on its momentum with a goal of its own, with Afonso making the scoreline 1-0 with a PK in the 76th minute.

The hosts then struck again, closing out the second half with a PK from Carmichael to secure the second goal in the 83rd minute, putting Inter Miami up 2-0 on the scoreboard. The goal marked his sixth of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, making him the top goalscorer so far this campaign.

The 2-0 scoreline held in favor of the hosts through the final whistle.

Up next, Inter Miami II will be back with more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team gears up to host Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, July 28 at Chase Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.

