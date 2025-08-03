Inter Miami CF II Secures Victory over Atlanta United 2 at Chase Stadium

August 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II picked up a hard-earned 2-1 over Atlanta United 2 on Sunday evening at Chase Stadium. The match featured a goal from Academy product Daniel Pinter and second half substitute Lovens Delinois.

Lineup Notes

The Herons' starting XI featured Matias Marin goal; Capitan Giovanni Ferraina, Daniel Sumalla, Alejo Ristano, and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up the back four; Alejandro Flores, Ricardo Montenegro, Pinter in midfield; Mateo Saja, Santiago Morales, and Alexander Shaw led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami CF II started the match with confidence at home, maintaining strong possession and setting the tempo early. Despite their early control, the hosts fell behind 0-1 in the 18th minute to a goal by Atlanta United's Tablante. The Herons remained composed and organized, eventually leveling the score before halftime with a powerful finish from Academy product Pinter, sending both teams into the break tied 1-1.

In the second half, Inter Miami CF II stayed composed and disciplined, maintaining a solid defensive. The team controlled possession and limited Atlanta United's opportunities, eventually breaking through in the 85th minute with a counterattack finished by second-half substitute Lovens Delinois to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. The Herons held on through the final whistle to secure a hard-fought victory and all three points.

Next Up

Inter Miami CF II will hit the road for their next match against Huntsville City FC on August 14 at 7 p.m. ET.







