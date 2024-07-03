St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley and Jayden Reid on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed forward Brendan McSorley and defender Jayden Reid on a short-term loan agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team St Louis CITY2. McSorley and Reid will be available for Wednesday's MLS match versus San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. CT at CITYPARK.

McSorley made his MLS debut against the Colorado Rapids June 19 and earned his fourth and final call up. He has started 13 matches for CITY2 and tallied two goals. The Randolph, New Jersey native played four seasons at Providence College, accruing 23 goals and five assists in 62 matches played. He had his most promising collegiate season as a senior, starting all 17 matches and amassing 11 goals and one assist.

Reid, 22, made his MLS debut on June 22 against Atlanta United as he started and played the full 90 minutes. This will be his third MLS call-up of 2024. He is a former member of the Red Bulls Academy and was signed as the 29th Red Bulls Homegrown on Dec. 21, 2022. Since joining CITY2, Reid has started all 13 matches and has tallied two assists as a left back.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.

An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

