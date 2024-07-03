Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba and Diego Konincks to Short-Term Loan Agreements

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II midfielder David Poreba and defender Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks) to short-term agreements. Both Poreba and Konincks will be available for today's MLS regular season home match against the Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field.

Poreba, 21, is in his first season with Chicago Fire FC II, the MLS NEXT Pro side of the Club. Currently serving as team captain, Poreba has made 14 appearances (14 starts) with the Fire and leads MLS NEXT Pro with 10 goals in regular season play and an assist. Poreba has recorded three two-goal performances for Chicago Fire II, tied for the most by any player in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

Acquired on Jan. 26, Poreba spent the majority of the 2023 season with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for Charlotte FC. In 29 appearances (27 starts), the Chicago native recorded six goals and five assists. He led the team with five assists, while his six goals were the third-most for the club in 2023. Prior to his tenure in North Carolina, Poreba was also a former member of the Chicago Fire Academy, where he spent three seasons before joining Chicago FC United.

Konincks, 23, has started all 14 matches he has played for Chicago Fire FC II in 2024, logging 1,252 minutes in the backline for the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side. Konincks has also scored two goals for Chicago Fire II while primarily playing as a centerback.

Konincks was signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 7, 2024, with Chicago Fire FC II and occupies an international slot on the team's roster. The Dutch defender joined Chicago after spending last season with Saint Louis University. In his lone season with the Billikens, he started in all of Saint Louis' 17 games during the season, recording four goals in 2023. He also anchored a backline that averaged only one goal against per game, one of the strongest in the Atlantic-10 Conference.

This is Konincks' second short-term agreement, and Poreba's first of the 2024 regular season. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs midfielder David Poreba and defender Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreements from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: David Poreba (poor-EH-buh)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 1, 2002

Hometown: Lake Zurich, Ill.

Birthplace: Chicago

Citizenship: USA, Poland

Last Club: Stal Mielec

Name: Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks)

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 30, 2000

Hometown: Montfoort, Netherlands

Birthplace: Montfoort, Netherlands

Citizenship: Netherlands

Last Club: Saint Louis University (NCAA)

