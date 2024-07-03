MNUFC2 Signs Goalkeeper Oscar Herrera

July 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - MNUFC2 announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Oscar Herrera to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of 2024. Additionally, Herrera has signed a Short-Term Agreement with Minnesota United, making him available for selection ahead of Wednesday night's MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Oscar Herrera joins MNUFC2 after a prolific collegiate soccer career at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he played all four years from 2020-2023. With Augsburg, he made 54 appearances in net and made 182 saves while earning 27 wins throughout his time as an Auggie - making him the fourth-best keeper in school history in the wins category. Following his 2021 season, Herrera earned All-MIAC honors along with United Soccer Coaches Division III First Team All-Region IX honors.

During his collegiate career, Herrera trained with both Minneapolis City SC and Forward Madison in the off seasons. Prior to his time in college, the keeper played his high school soccer at Madison West High School in Madison, Wisconsin.

Transaction: MNUFC2 signs goalkeeper Oscar Herrera to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of 2024. Additionally, Herrera signs a Short-Term Agreement with Minnesota United, making him available for selection ahead of Wednesday night's MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

VITALS

Oscar Herrera

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 03/28/2002 (22 years old)

Height: 5'11"

Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin

Previous Club: Augsburg University

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.