Chicago Fire FC II Goalkeeper Patrick Los Named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month for June

July 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that goalkeeper Patrick Los was named Goalkeeper of the Month, following his performances in the month of June. This marks Los' second time winning the award this season, after having earned the honor in March.

Los, 16, appeared in three games in the month of June. In three appearances, the Chicago native made eight saves and earned a clean sheet in the 4-0 road victory against Huntsville City FC on June 16. Additionally, Los made two saves in the penalty shootout to give the Fire an extra point in the 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew 2 on June 21.

So far this season, Los has appeared in 10 matches (10 starts) with Chicago Fire FC II. Making 34 saves in 10 matches, Los has proven to be an important part of a Fire team that currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.

Los has also made appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for Chicago Fire II, as well as with the U-17 U.S. Men's National Team. Los participated in an international training camp on March 10-15. Los also started in an international friendly against the Japan U-16 team on May 31, 2023, where the young goalkeeper led the U-16 USYNT to a 2-1 victory.

