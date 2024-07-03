Timbers2 Back Home to Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday

July 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 are back at home in the Rose City following a stretct of three-straight away games. They host Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in a MLS NEXT Pro Pacific Northwest showdown; kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30pm PT and entry to the match is FREE, get access to tickets on SeatGeek. Streaming is available via MLS Season Pass.

The Storyline

Following a June spent away from home, Timbers2 (8th, 4-5-6, 20pts) is back in the comforts of Providence Park to kick-off a month of July that will see them host three of the four schdeuled matches. During the month of June, Timbers2 amassed a 1-1-2 record, only suffering defeat last weekend at Tacoma. With three of the next four matches being played in the Rose City, the push up the standings for T2 begins on Saturday evening when they host Cascadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC2 (3rd, 8-4-3, 28pts).

