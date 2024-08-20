Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates
August 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Minnesota United FC 2 News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that defender Ethan Bristow has returned to Minnesota and is recovering from a stress fracture suffered in his lower spine. Bristow will miss the remainder of the season.
Additionally, MNUFC2 midfielder Kage Romanshyn Jr. suffered a fractured right clavicle during this past Sunday afternoon's match against St. Louis CITY2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 20, 2024
- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates - Minnesota United FC 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC 2 Stories
- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement