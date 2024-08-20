Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates

August 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that defender Ethan Bristow has returned to Minnesota and is recovering from a stress fracture suffered in his lower spine. Bristow will miss the remainder of the season.

Additionally, MNUFC2 midfielder Kage Romanshyn Jr. suffered a fractured right clavicle during this past Sunday afternoon's match against St. Louis CITY2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 20, 2024

Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates - Minnesota United FC 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.