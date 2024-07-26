Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement

July 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Friday's Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage match at Seattle Sounders FC at 9:00 p.m. CT.

In 2024 MLS regular-season action, Mesanvi has made two game appearances as a substitute, first against Austin FC on February 24 before coming on at home against the Columbus Crew on March 2. With MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro action, the forward has made 14 game appearances (12 starts), has scored twice and provided two assists in just over 1,000 minutes played.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Loïc Mesanvi to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Friday's Leagues Cup 2024 Group-Stage match at Seattle Sounders FC at 9:00 p.m. CT.

VITALS

Loïc Mesanvi

Pronunciation: loo-eek meh-sahn-vee

Position: Forward

Date of birth: 10/6/2003 (20 years old)

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 129 lbs.

Birthplace: Lome, Togo

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota

