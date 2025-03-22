Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell and Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreements

March 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell and MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreements, making both players available for Saturday's MLS regular-season contest against the LA Galaxy at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Randell signed with MNUFC2 in August 2024 after developing and playing with MNUFC Academy's U17 and U19 teams (now U16 and U18). Across the past two seasons with the MLS NEXT Pro side, the forward has made 34 game appearances and has scored three goals. Randell previously played two seasons with MNUFC's Academy, starting as a defender for the Loons' U15 squad in 2022 before transitioning to a winger position and playing up with the U17 and U19 teams from 2023-2024.

Randell notably was selected as a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star for Team West, starting and playing 45 minutes at the All-Star showcase at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio in July. He first began his youth soccer career with Boreal Football Club based in Ramsey, Minnesota.

Rizvanovich recently signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2 after having played with the MNUFC Academy U18 side starting in January of 2025. Prior to joining MNUFC Academy, the 17-year-old goalkeeper developed with both FC Cincinnati Academy and Chicago FC United Academy.

Internationally, Rizvanovich has earned a call-up to the United States Men's Youth National Team U18 squad and made his first cap in an International Youth Football Tournament match versus Peru's U17 side in September of 2024 - a 2-0 shutout victory where he played all 90 minutes.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell and MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreements.

VITALS

Darius Randell

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: 8/25/2007 (17 years old)

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthplace: Monrovia, Libera

Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

--

VITALS

Kayne Rizvanovich

Pronunciation: cane rihz-VAN-oh-vihtch

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 10/26/2007 (17 years old)

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 200 lbs.

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Hometown: Mettawa, Illinois

Citizenship: USA

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.