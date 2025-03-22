Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan to MLS Short-Term Agreement

March 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II midfielder Michael Sullivan to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS regular season match against New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Sullivan, 22, recently signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II on March 6, 2025. He made his Young Reds debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 9 and has featured in both of TFC II's matches during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The Tarentum, Pennsylvania native was originally selected 39th overall (second round) by TFC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the past four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he recorded six goals and two assists through 67 appearances (41 starts). He earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Team honours in his sophomore (2022) and junior (2023) campaigns. As a senior, Sullivan made 19 appearances (17 starts) in 2024 and helped the Panthers lift the ACC regular season championship for the first time in program history.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II midfielder Michael Sullivan to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS regular season match against New York Red Bulls.

