FC Cincinnati Draw Atlanta United FC 2-2

March 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati split points with Atlanta United FC at TQL Stadium Saturday afternoon in a 2-2 draw. The Orange and Blue (2-2-1, 7 points) currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference while Atlanta (1-2-2, 5 points) are 11th.

All four goals were scored in the second half of action, with Atlanta's Emmanuel Latte Lath opening the scoring in the 50th minute. Evander scored twice in a five-minute span to give the Orange and Blue a one-goal advantage heading into the final 15 minute of play. A late FC Cincinnati own goal allowed Atlanta to take a point form the match.

Defender Nick Hagglund made his first MLS Regular Season appearance since June 22, 2024, returning from the injury he suffered in that game. Hagglund played the opening 45-minutes against Atlanta. Brad Smith also made his Orange and Blue debut in the contest, replacing Sergio Santos in the 61st minute.

FC Cincinnati return to MLS match action next Saturday, March 29, as FC Cincinnati travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on Nashville SC at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. ET.

AS IT HAPPENED

ATL: Emmanuel Latte Lath, GOAL - 50' (0-1) - Atlanta United quickly resumed play from a throw-in inside the Cincinnati defensive half with Saba Lobjanidze taking possession for the visitors. Lobjanidze drove into the box before playing in from the right side to Emmanuel Latte Lath who struck first time for the goal.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 70' (1-1) - Evander led a FC Cincinnati attack, bearing down on Atlanta's goal from just outside the penalty box. After drawing a foul, Evander lined up alongside Luca Orellano for the freekick from roughly 24 yards out. Evander struck with a right footed effort that deflected off the Atlanta wall, leaving goalkeeper Brad Guzan off balance and unable to make a recovery save.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 75' (2-1) - Cincinnati took possession on a 50/50 ball in Atlanta's half as Pavel Bucha controlled a bouncing ball and sparked a quick attack. Bucha beat a sliding challenge from Atlanta's defense before laying a ball into the path of Evander who was making a late run into the box. Evander collected and finished an off-balance shot into the right corner.

ATL: Alvas Powell, OWN GOAL - 88' (2-2) - Atlanta tied the match through an Alvas Powell own-goal in the 88th minute.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United tied 2-2 in a rare Saturday afternoon match at TQL Stadium.

- The draw pushes the Orange & Blue to 2-2-1 in 2025 MLS Regular Season play, while Atlanta falls to 1-3-1.

- Evander scored two goals in five minutes (70', 75') for his third multi-goal game of his MLS career.

- DeAndre Yedlin wore the captain's armband for the first time this season and fourth time since joining the club.

- Newly acquired wingback Brad Smith made his FC Cincinnati debut, playing 29 minutes as a second half substitute.

- The match marked the first start of the season for Sergio Santos and Nick Hagglund. Hagglund made his first start and appearance in MLS play since June 22, 2024 (vs New England Revolution at TQL Stadium)

- Despite the late draw, the Orange & Blue remain unbeaten (3-0-4) against Atlanta under head coach Pat Noonan, winning three of their last five head-to-head matches.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United FC

Date: March 22, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 23,120

Kickoff: 2:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 54 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-2-2

ATL: 0-2-2

CIN - Evander 70', Evander (Bucha) 75'

ATL - Emmanuel Latte Lath (Lobjanidze) 50', Alvas Powell (OG) 88'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel, Nick Hagglund (Corey Baird 46'), Alvas Powell, Yuya Kubo (Tah Brian Anunga 81'), Obinna Nwobodo (Gerardo Valenzuela 90'), Pavel Bucha, DeAndre Yedlin (C), Evander, Luca Orellano, Sergio Santos (Brad Smith 61')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Noah Adnan, Kenji Mboma Dem, Stiven Jimenez

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

ATL: Brad Guzan (C), Pedro Amador, Derrick Williams, Matthew Edwards (Mateusz Klich 80'), Brooks Lennon, Tristan Muyumba (Cayman Togashi 41'), Will Reilly, Alexey Miranchuk, Xande Silva (Ronald Hernandez 71'), Emmanuel Latte Lath, Saba Lobjanidze

Substitutes not used: Jayden Hibbert, Josh Cohen, Ashton Gordon, Cooper Sanchez, Nyk Sessock, Rodrigo Neri

Head Coach: Ronny Deila

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/ATL

Shots: 14 / 12

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Saves: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 2 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 17

Offside: 1 / 3

Possession: 54.8 / 45.2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Lukas Engel (Yellow Card) 9'

CIN - Yuya Kubo (Yellow Card) 28'

ATL - Will Reilly (Yellow Card) 28'

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 59'

ATL - Matthew Edwards (Yellow Card) 69'

ATL - Emmanuel Latte Lath (Yellow Card) 90'+1

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Ast. Referees: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Craig Lowry

