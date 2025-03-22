FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement

March 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati have added defender Noah Adnan and midfielder Kenji Mboma Dem to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Saturday afternoon's MLS regular season match against Atlanta United FC, the club announced today.

Adnan is called up for the fourth time this season, as he appeared in both Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matches against FC Motagua, playing 135 minutes across the two games, and was on the bench for FCC's 1-0 win against New York Red Bulls.

Mboma Dem is called up for the third time this season, having appeared as a second-half substitute against FC Motagua in leg two. He was on the bench for FCC's MLS match in Philadelphia and Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg match against Tigres UANL.

FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium. The match will air on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass and on the radio in English on ESPN 1530 and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5.

More information about short-term agreements can be found in the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations HERE.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati add Noah Adnan and Kenji Mboma Dem to the first team roster via short-term agreement on March 22, 2025.

