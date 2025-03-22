Carolina Core FC to Face Charlotte Independence in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round
March 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
Carolina Core FC will travel to take on USL League One club Charlotte Independence on Tuesday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews in the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer announced Friday following the draw. The two clubs' have never played in a competitive match, despite playing in multiple closed-door friendlies during the preseason.
Carolina Core FC advances to the second round of the Open Cup for the second consecutive year and will take on local opponent Charlotte Independence.
Information regarding the purchase of tickets and CCFC fan buses will be communicated in the near future.
CCFC defeated UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) side Soda City FC, 4-2, at home on Thursday night in the opening round of the competition.
Broadcasts of all second-round matches will continue to be streamed live on the U.S. Soccer YouTube channel during the Second Round of the competition.
The team's next match will take place away to New York City FC II on Monday, March 24th at 7:30 p.m. ET as MLS NEXT Pro regular season play resumes.
NEXT HOME MATCH ON SATURDAY, 4/5 at 7pm
