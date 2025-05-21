Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement

May 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 goalkeeper Wessel Speel to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Wednesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup contest against St. Louis CITY SC at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Wessel Speel joined MNUFC2 in 2025 on an MLS NEXT Pro contract after spending the 2024 season with Duke University's men's soccer team as a graduate student. In MLS NEXT Pro action to-date, he has made five starts, recording 11 saves and earning one clean sheet. Notably, Speel played all 90 minutes against Louisville City FC (USL Championship) during Minnesota United's 1-0 victory in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 7. The start against Louisville was his first Short-Term Agreement with MNUFC. Collegiately with the Blue Devils, Speel played and started in 19 matches, recorded seven shutouts and concluded the season with 11-4-4 (W-L-D) record.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 goalkeeper Wessel Speel to a Short-Term Agreement.

VITALS

Wessel Speel

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 10/17/2001 (23 years old)

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 200

Hometown: Utrecht, The Netherlands

Citizenship: The Netherlands

Previous Club: Duke University







