Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement
May 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Minnesota United FC 2 News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 goalkeeper Wessel Speel to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Wednesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup contest against St. Louis CITY SC at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Wessel Speel joined MNUFC2 in 2025 on an MLS NEXT Pro contract after spending the 2024 season with Duke University's men's soccer team as a graduate student. In MLS NEXT Pro action to-date, he has made five starts, recording 11 saves and earning one clean sheet. Notably, Speel played all 90 minutes against Louisville City FC (USL Championship) during Minnesota United's 1-0 victory in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 7. The start against Louisville was his first Short-Term Agreement with MNUFC. Collegiately with the Blue Devils, Speel played and started in 19 matches, recorded seven shutouts and concluded the season with 11-4-4 (W-L-D) record.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 goalkeeper Wessel Speel to a Short-Term Agreement.
VITALS
Wessel Speel
Position: Goalkeeper
Date of Birth: 10/17/2001 (23 years old)
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 200
Hometown: Utrecht, The Netherlands
Citizenship: The Netherlands
Previous Club: Duke University
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 21, 2025
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC 2
- Match Preview: Huntsville City FC Visits Toronto FC II this Friday - Huntsville City Football Club
- Timbers2 Named MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchweek 10 - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC 2 Stories
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Kieran Chandler to Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United Signs Nine Players to Short-Term Agreements
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell and Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreements
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Midfielder Loïc Mesanvi