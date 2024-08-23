Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Midfielder Loïc Mesanvi

August 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed MNUFC2 midfielder Loïc Mesanvi to a first team contract through December of 2025, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

"It's been a long way coming. I remember watching MNUFC games years ago when I first came to the United States and I was inspired by the stadium and the fans, and I told myself that I wanted to play there and be a part of the group," said Loïc Mesanvi. "Being able to actually sign that contract is a proud moment for myself. I'm going to work to keep making my parents, and my family back in Togo proud. I'm looking forward to bringing energy to the group and helping the team as best as I can."

"Loïc has demonstrated good growth in his development this season and we are happy to have him join the first team on a full-time basis," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "As a club, we continue our commitment to strengthen our player pathway and Loïc's hard work and dedication, along with the efforts from his coaches, is a testament to the success and evolution of the pathway. His journey has just begun and we look forward to him continuing his growth with the club."

Mesanvi joins the Minnesota United first team from MNUFC2, Minnesota United's MLS NEXT Pro team, where he was a mainstay member of the attack since signing a professional contract with the Twos in November of 2022. With MNUFC2, the Mesanvi made 35 game appearances (18 starts), scoring five goals and providing four assists in nearly 1,700 minutes of regular-season action.

The 20-year-old from Lakeville, Minnesota was signed to four short-term agreements with the first team in 2024, where he made his MLS and MNUFC debut as a substitute during the 2024 Season Opener at Austin FC on February 24. He also was called up to the first team during the Home Opener against the Columbus Crew on March 2. Mesanvi then made two starts during the Leagues Cup 2024 tournament, earning starts against both Seattle Sounders FC, and at home versus Club Necaxa during the group stage of the tournament.

Before he signed with MNUFC2, the midfielder was a member of MNUFC Academy's U19 side beginning in the summer of 2022, but trained regularly with the second team. Prior to his time with MNUFC's Academy, Mesanvi played for Lakeville Soccer Club and Minneapolis City Soccer Club of USL2 and NPSL. In high school, the Lakeville South High School graduate notably earned 2021 East Metro High School Boys Player of the Year honors and was also named a 2021 Mr. Soccer Minnesota Finalist.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 midfielder Loïc Mesanvi to a first team contract through December of 2025, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

VITALS

Loïc Mesanvi

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 10/6/2003

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 129

Birthplace: Lome, Togo

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota

Citizenship: United States

