New York City FC II Draw Chicago Fire FC II, 2-2, New York City FC II Wins 7-6 on Penalties

August 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC recorded a 2-2 draw on Friday night against Chicago Fire FC. The hosts took an early lead through Ronald Arévalo in the 5th minute. That lead would be doubled in the 36th minute after Jaylen Shannon accidentally turned the ball into his own net. Dawid Poreba found a goal for Chicago in the 72nd minute to halve City's advantage and then leveled the game from the penalty spot in the 90th minute. City would claim a bonus point thanks to a 7-6 penalty shootout win.

Friday night under the lights awaited New York City FC II this week as they took on Chicago Fire FC II.

City were eager to bounce back from a narrow road defeat to Orlando City B in their last outing.

They were handed an early boost in their quest for success when Ronald Arévalo put City ahead in the fifth minute. The winger's well-taken finish earned him goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Pilkington's side started the game with an intense press that did well to unsettle Chicago - hampering their attempts to build out from the back.

A fast transition from City in the 20th minute saw Piero Elias play Máximo Carrizo through on goal, but the youngster was unable to convert the opportunity.

City would double their lead in the 36th minute after Chris Tiao's low cross into the box was inadvertently turned into his own net by Jaylen Shannon.

At the start of the second half, City saw no changes as they set about trying to find a third goal for the night.

They would come close to a third in the 56th minute after a dazzling run down the right by Arévalo finished with him flashing the ball across goal, but unfortunately, there was no City player on hand to convert the opportunity.

Pilkington opted to have Jonathan Jiménez lead the line in the absence of Taylor Calheira and Jiménez was handed a great chance to find the scoresheet in the 65th minute.

Found in a central area with a pass inside, Jiménez attempted to unleash a ferocious drive from the top of the box, but it ended up well wide of the goal.

The visitors would find a route back into the game in the 72nd minute after a low cross toward the back post was tapped home by Dawid Poreba.

Two City changes followed that goal as Camil Azzam Ruiz and Jake Rozahnsky replaced Jiménez and Stevo Bednarsky.

Chicago were handed a chance to level the game from the penalty spot in the 90th minute - Poreba converting from 12 yards.

That goal would also signify Arévalo's last involvement with the winger replaced by Jonathan Lopez as the game headed into injury time.

With no further goals that forced penalties to decide which team would claim a bonus point.

Both sides were able to convert their first six penalties flawlessly. A big save from Tomás Romero handed Jonathan Shore the chance to win it for City, and he did, with a well-taken spot kick.

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Orlando City B on Wednesday, August 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30PM ET.

