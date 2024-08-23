Huntsville City FC to Visit Toronto FC II on Sunday, August 25

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the first of two consecutive road games on Sunday, Aug. 25 when it visits Toronto FC II at 2 p.m. CT at York Lions Stadium.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Huntsville City FC earned the first road win in club history in its only trip to York Lions Stadium on June 15, 2023. Former Boys in Blue Kemy Amiche and Josh Drack scored to help the Boys in Blue secure a 2-1 win in Canada. Overall, Huntsville is 1W-2L-0D against Toronto FC II.

Sunday's match will mark the first road match for head coach Chris O'Neal. O'Neal is unbeaten as head coach since taking over on Aug. 6.

The Boys in Blue are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak, the longest such streak this season. Huntsville can tie the longest unbeaten streak in club history with a result against Toronto FC II on Sunday.

Sunday's match will be a homecoming for forward Jordan Knight, who was born and raised in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga. Knight has already played at York Lions Stadium this season with former club Columbus Crew 2, starting in the team's 1-1 draw on May 5.

Fans who cannot make it to Canada for Sunday's match can view the game at the club's official watch party at St. Stephens Music Hall (2620 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805) from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. CT. Attendees can enjoy $4 select drafts and $4 well shots from 1 - 7 p.m. CT.

