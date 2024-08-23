Chicago Fire FC II Falls in Penalty Shootout Against New York City FC II

August 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









New York City FC II's Matthew Leong battles Chicago Fire FC II's Omari Glasgow

(Chicago Fire FC II) New York City FC II's Matthew Leong battles Chicago Fire FC II's Omari Glasgow(Chicago Fire FC II)

Jamaica, N.Y. - Chicago Fire FC II (8-7-7-5, 36 points) came from behind to tie 2-2 against New York City FC II (9-5-6-3, 36 points) at Belson Stadium on Friday night, but fell 6-5 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

MLS NEXT Pro leading goalscorer David Poreba increased his tally to 17 with a goal in the 72nd minute assisted by Christian Koffi, and a penalty kick goal in the 90th minute. The Fire currently stands in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, tied on points with fourth-place NYCFC and behind Columbus (39 points), Philadelphia (41 points) and Conference-leading Cincinnati (43 points).

The home team struck early with a goal from Ronald Arévalo in the fifth minute. The play began on the left flank when Chris Tiao sent a ball across that made it to the right side of the 18-yard box. New York played the ball toward goal but the Chicago defense was able to halt the attempt. However, the ball was not cleared and Ronald Arévalo pounced, sending a short-range blast into the roof of the goal. New York City's second goal came by way of an own goal when a cross was redirected into the lower left corner of the net.

Poreba cut the lead in half when Omari Glasgow and Christian Koffi combined to set him up. Glasgow controlled the ball in the middle of the field, sending a pass to the right flank for Koffi. The Frenchman sent a sharp pass to the middle of the box, where an on-rushing Poreba was making a run. The Lake Zurich native sent the ball into the net with one touch, spurring Chicago's comeback.

Chicago's second goal was scored via a penalty kick after Harold Osorio was brought down just inside the 18-yard box. The Chicago captain lined up, calmly sending his shot to the lower right side of the net in the 90th minute.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

New York City FC 2(6):2(5) Chicago Fire FC II

Chicago: Poreba (scored), Osorio (scored), Koffi (scored), Diouf (scored), Glasgow (scored), Nagle (scored), Cupps (missed)

New York: Elias (scored), Tiao (scored), Owusu (scored), Azzam Ruiz (scored), Carrizo (scored), Rozhansky (scored), Baiera (scored)

Goals:

NYC - Arévalo (5) (WATCH) 5'

NYC - Own Goal (Jaylen Shannon) 36'

CHI - Poreba (16) (Koffi 4) (WATCH) 72'

CHI - Poreba (17) (WATCH) 90'

Discipline:

CHI - Glasgow (Yellow Card) 61'

CHI - Osorio (Yellow Card) 69'

NYC - Arévalo (Yellow Card) 76'

CHI - Dimov (Yellow Card) 77'

NYC - Elias (Yellow Card) 82'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Gal; D Richards (Hency, 62'), D Cupps, D Shannon, D Nagle, M Hlyut, M Oregel Jr. (Diouf, 75'), M Calle (Osorio, 62'), M Soudan (M Koffi, 46'); F Glasgow, F Poreba (capt.)

Substitutes not used: GK Los, GK Stechnij, D Pfrommer, D Held

New York City FC II: GK Romero; D Tiao, D Owusu, D R. Hope-Gund, D Baiera; M Elias, M Bednarsky (Rozhansky, 74'), M Carrizo; F Shore, F Jiménez (Azzam Ruiz, 74'), F Arévalo (Lopez, 89')

Substitutes not used: GK Meyer, GK K. Hope-Gund, D Haxhari, D Leong, F Lacher

Stats Summary: NYC / CHI

Shots: 18 / 12

Shots on Goal: 2 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 80.9% / 81.2%

Saves: 2 / 1

Corners: 8 / 5

Fouls: 19 / 13

Offsides: 5 / 1

Possession: 51.6% / 48.4%

Referee: Marie Durr

Assistant Referee 1: Joseph Knoff

Assistant Referee 2: Albert Escovar

4th Official: Ricardo Montero

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.