Revolution II Visit Carolina Core FC on Saturday

August 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - New England Revolution II (4-14-3; 17 pts.) complete the second leg of a two-match road swing on Saturday night, when the team visits Carolina Core FC (6-10-4; 25 pts.) at Truist Point. Saturday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Justin Gallanty calling the action on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

New England opened the two-match road swing with a 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday. In the back-and-forth match, Revolution II relied on its all-time leading scorer, Brazilian forward Marcos Dias, to carry the attack. Dias scored New England's lone goal of the match and now owns six goals scored along with a team-best five assists in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Dias converted on a cross from midfielder Joshua Bolma in the 19th minute, the Ghanaian's second assist of the season. Bolma suited up for his fifth start and played all 90 minutes in Sunday's match. Forward Alex Monis contributed to the attacking efforts with six shots, a single-game high for the 21-year-old Filipino international.

On the defensive end, Revolution Academy midfielder Javaun Mussenden logged 77 minutes in his first professional start. Between the posts, Montpelier, Vermont native Max Weinstein made his first penalty kick save of the year and posted a five-save performance. Mussenden and Weinstein were two of seven Revolution Academy products in Sunday's match, with Colby Quiñones and Eric Klein earning starts, while Olger Escobar, Gevork Diarbian, and Damario McIntosh entered the game as second-half substitutes.

New England and Carolina will meet for the second of two encounters this season. In New England's 2024 home opener on March 31, the club defeated Carolina, 2-1, with Homegrown players Malcolm Fry and Jack Panayotou each providing goal-and-assist performances in the victory. Carolina enters the match riding a 1-0 defeat over FC Cincinnati 2, with midfielder Jacob Evans scoring the game-winner.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST CAROLINA CORE FC

Revolution II maintaining their position among league leaders in corner kicks (2nd-123) and key passes (T-4th- 241). New England also ranks sixth in shots leaguewide (301).

F Marcos Dias adding to his six goals and team-best five assists this season.

M Joshua Bolma continuing to contribute on the attacking end after assisting Dias' goal in Sunday's match.

F Alex Monis continuing to generate scoring opportunities after leading New England with six shots in Sunday's contest, matching his single-game career high in shots.

GK Max Weinstein potentially logging more minutes with Revolution II, after recording a five-save effort, including a penalty kick save, in his second consecutive start for New England last Sunday.

M Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, remaining among league leaders in key passes (T-4th- 47), and ranking first in corner kicks (96).

M Gevork Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, holding his position as a league leader in shots on target (T-9th- 22).

Diarbian and Leal continuing to appear in every match for Revolution II this season (21).

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #22

New England Revolution II vs. Carolina Core FC

Saturday, August 24, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Truist Point (High Point, N.C.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

Justin Gallanty

