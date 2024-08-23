Inter Miami CF II Takes on Chattanooga FC at Chase Stadium

August 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II will play the last of two consecutive home matches when hosting Chattanooga FC in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. The team will aim to extend its unbeaten run and earn three points towards their pursuit of a historic playoff berth.

This fixture presents a second straight home game for Inter Miami CF II. After earning a draw against Atlanta United 2 last Sunday, the team will try to get back to winning ways against a strong Chattanooga FC side. The Herons' offensive is in excellent form, recording 11 goals in the last five matches, and will pose a difficult challenge for Chattanooga's defense which has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games.

Overall, the team sits 15th in the MLS NEXT Pro standings with 33 points from nine wins, six losses, and six draws so far this 2024 regular season.

Inter Miami II will face Chattanooga FC, which currently sits in 10th place in the overall MLS NEXT Pro standings with a record of seven wins, seven losses, and eight draws for a total of 35 points. A win could give IMCF II first place in the Southeast division of the league.

