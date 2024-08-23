CFC to Welcome and Celebrate Olympic Gold Medalist Olivia Reeves on September 1st

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club today announced that it will celebrate Olympic gold medalist and Chattanooga native Olivia Reeves on Sunday, September 1st at Finley Stadium.

Reeves, who is back in Chattanooga to complete her degree at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, will be in attendance at the match, along with her gold medal in weightlifting in the 71kg class at Paris 2024.

Reeves will be joined by City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly at the match.

CFC will welcome Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, September 1st for a crucial Eastern Conference match with a 7:00 p.m. kick-off.

Fans are encouraged to stay for the club's fireworks finale after the final whistle.

