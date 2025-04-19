Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Chattanooga FC

April 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, NC  - Crown Legacy FC hit the road to take on independent club Chattanooga FC today, April 19 at Finley Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scouting Report

Chattanooga FC enters the match sitting atop the Eastern Conference table with a 4W-0L-1D record (14 points) and a +7 goal differential. The home side is led by midfielder Daniel Mangarov, who in his first season as a professional has already recorded two goals and four assists in MLS NEXT Pro play. On the defensive side of the pitch, former LAFC and Premier League goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović has been key for CFC having kept two clean sheets and a league-leading 27 saves.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off a 1-1 draw against Huntsville City FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on April 13. Huntsville broke through first in the contest, converting a penalty kick in the 30th minute following a handball in the box. CLFC found an equalizer in the 76th minute from defender Jamie Smith after a set piece cross was headed down to Smith's feet by Dylan Sing, with Smith's shot finding its way through multiple defenders and past the keeper. After missing its first attempt in the penalty shootout, Huntsville converted its next four while Crown Legacy FC failed to find the back of the net in its third and fourth attempt.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Chattanooga FC

Venue: Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Match Notes: Click HERE

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

