Tacoma Defiance Faces Timbers2 Sunday Night at Providence Park

May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance in action

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance in action(Tacoma Defiance)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance travels to Timbers2 on Sunday, May 18 at Providence Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Defiance is coming off a 5-0 loss to Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, the first time this season Tacoma has been shut out in all competitions.

Tacoma currently holds a 5-3-0 record in MLS NEXT Pro, winning its last three matches, sitting in third place in the Western Conference and second place in the Pacific Division. Defiance and T2 played three times last season, with Tacoma getting the upper hand with a 2-1-0 record.

Following Sunday's match, Defiance returns home to host North Texas SC on Sunday, May 25 (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: Mark Schoenster

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.