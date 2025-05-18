Tacoma Defiance Faces Timbers2 Sunday Night at Providence Park
May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance travels to Timbers2 on Sunday, May 18 at Providence Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
Defiance is coming off a 5-0 loss to Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, the first time this season Tacoma has been shut out in all competitions.
Tacoma currently holds a 5-3-0 record in MLS NEXT Pro, winning its last three matches, sitting in third place in the Western Conference and second place in the Pacific Division. Defiance and T2 played three times last season, with Tacoma getting the upper hand with a 2-1-0 record.
Following Sunday's match, Defiance returns home to host North Texas SC on Sunday, May 25 (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent: Mark Schoenster
