Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Chicago Fire FC II

June 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Sunday, June 29, 2025)  - Crown Legacy FC is set to face Chicago Fire FC II tomorrow, June 30 at SeatGeek Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scouting Report

Chicago Fire FC II enters the match sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference table with a 6W-4L-3D record (22 points) and a +3 goal differential. The Fire have put emphasis in a fulid attack this season, ranking near the top in multiple categories. Chicago ranks second in total assists with 20 while also hovering in the top-10 in passing percentage (85.2%) and goals (26). Italian midfielder Claudio Cassano will be one to watch for the Fire, as the 21-year-old is tied for second in assists this season with six and ranks third in both shots (39) and key passes (38).

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw and penalty shootout victory against Huntsville City FC on June 20. Serbian midfielder Andrej Subotić scored opened the scoring after receiving a through ball in the box from Dylan Sing, finishing with his right foot in-stride. In the 61st, Emmanuel Uchegbu whipped in a cross from the right wing for Sing wide open in the penalty area who finished with his right foot. Brian Romero came up big in the 85th, side stepping his defender at the top of the box before pulling the ball over to his left foot for a powerful strike that curved into the top right corner.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Chicago Fire FC II

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill.

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Match Notes: Click HERE

