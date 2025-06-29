Real Monarchs Triumph over Whitecaps FC 2 in Away Clash

June 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

BURNABY, Canada - Real Monarchs (5-5-2, 5th in the West) battled from behind to defeat Whitecaps FC 2 (5-3-7, 7th in the West) by a score of 3-2, earning three crucial points on the road.

Head Coach Mark Lowry made three changes to his side from the last match against Houston Dynamo 2 on June 15, with Grayson Carter, Luca Moisa, and Brayan Sandoval coming into the starting lineup in place of Jesus Barea, Liam O'Gara, and Griffin Dillon.

It was end-to-end action in the first 10 minutes of play. Max Kerkvliet was forced to make his first save of the match in the 5th minute when Vancouver broke away on a counterattack, which ended in their first corner of the match. Just three minutes later, Real Monarchs took a 1-0 lead through left back Ruben Mesalles. Moisa received the ball near the top of Vancouver's 18-yard box before playing it back to Omar Marquez, who found Aiden Hezarkhani out on the right wing. Hezarkhani took on his defender 1v1, reached the endline, and played a ball across the face of goal, where Mesalles was waiting at the back post to finish.

The visitors' lead only lasted five minutes, as the Whitecaps capitalized on a corner kick to bring the match level. The inswinging corner was met near the penalty spot by Mark O'Neill, who headed the ball past a diving Kerkvliet.

The Monarchs applied relentless pressure on the Whitecaps, and it nearly paid off in the 20th minute when Carter blocked a clearance from Vancouver's goalkeeper. The ball fell to a rushing Hezarkhani, who had a defender on his back. Hezarkhani played it back to Carter, but his shot was blocked by a lunging defender. Despite the pressure, it wasn't enough in the first half, as both sides went into the break level at one goal apiece.

To start the second half, Mark Lowry turned to his bench, bringing on Dominic Berrios for his third appearance of the season in place of Sandoval.

Just two minutes into the second half, Kerkvliet was forced to make a point-blank save after a ball from the Whitecaps FC left back was played across the goal and met by an open Vancouver player, who attempted to give his side the lead. Kerkvliet's crucial stop kept the Monarchs on level terms.

In the 56th minute, the Real Monarchs thought it had taken the lead through Gio Calderon. A short corner from Hezarkhani found Owen Anderson, who slipped a pass to an overlapping Marquez. Marquez's cross was deflected, causing the ball to loft across the goalmouth, where Calderon met it. The ball struck the underside of the crossbar, but the referees ruled that it had not fully crossed the line.

The home side took the lead in the 67th minute through Jackson Castro. Whitecaps FC 2 played a long ball out of their own half, which was contested before falling to Castro's feet. The Whitecaps forward drove into the Monarchs' box and slotted a right-footed shot past Kerkvliet.

The Monarchs continued to knock on the door. In the 71st minute, Marquez delivered a cross to the back post, where Calderon met it with a header that was ultimately saved by the goalkeeper. Just two minutes later, Zack Farnsworth found himself at the corner of Vancouver's 18-yard box. Moisa peeled off his defender as Farnsworth split the defense, and Moisa took a touch before perfectly lofting the ball into the top right corner over the Whitecaps goalkeeper to bring the visitors level and notch his first professional goal.

In the 87th minute, Whitecaps FC 2 earned a central free kick just outside the 18-yard box, which Kerkvliet tipped onto the crossbar with a crucial save. The Real Monarchs cleared the ball well, launching a counterattack that saw Ousman Touray break toward the Whitecaps goal from just inside midfield. After the long run, however, Touray's shot was blocked, and he was unable to capitalize.

Mark Lowry's side continued to apply pressure in search of a go-ahead goal, and it finally came in the 89th minute courtesy of first-year professional, Maximus Jennings who had entered the match in the 74th minute. Hezarkhani delivered an inswinging corner to the back post, where a flurry of white Monarchs jerseys awaited. Jennings rose above the crowd and met the ball with a powerful header, scoring his first professional goal - the game-winner for his side.

The Real Monarchs will return home to host St. Louis II at America First Field on July 6, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets will be available at the door.

VAN 2: 3 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Ruben Mesalles (Aiden Hezarkhani) 8': After working through the offensive end, Hezarkhani took the ball toward the endline and placed a cross through the box for Mesalles to run onto and take a left footed shot into the upper left central zone of the net.

VAN: Mark O'Neill (Jackson Castro) 14': After earring a corner kick Castro sent the ball into the box for O'Neill who headed the ball around the penalty spot past a diving Kerkvliet to even out the score.

VAN: Jackson Castro (Luca Chen) 67': Capitalizing off of a Monarch's player losing his balance to take the ball down field, dribbling past one defender, Castro takes a right footed shot from the right side of the box into the left corner of the goal.

SLC: Luca Moisa (Zack Farnsworth) 73': Farnsworth had the ball in the corner of the offensive 18-yard box, the centerback's pass split the defense and allowed for Moisa to take a touch before taking a right footed shot to the top right corner of the goal for the equalizer

SLC: Maximus Jennings (Aiden Hezarkhani) 89': Real Monarchs were awarded a corner kick. Taken by Hezarkhani, who placed a perfect ball into the center of the box for Jennings to out jump his opponents and head the ball into the back of the net..

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Max Kerkvliet; Wes Charpie ©, Zack Farnsworth (Maximus Jennings 74'), Gio Calderón, Ruben Mesalles; Luca Moisa (Luis Rivera 87'), Omar Marquez (Izzy Amparo 74'), Aiden Hezarkhani, Brayan Sandoval (Dominic Berrios 46'), Owen Anderson; Grayson Carter (Ousman Touray 63')

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Jude Wellings, Bennett Ewing, Liam O'Gara

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (4-2-2-2): Isaac Francoeur; Luca Chen (Sahil Deo 74'), Deylen Vellios, Mark O'Neill ©, Daniel Russo; Jackson Castro, Yuma Tsuji; Nikola Djordjevic, Mateo Clark (Antonie Nehme 84'); Johnny Selemani (Ryder Sewell 89'), Rayan Elloumi

Subs not used: Adrian Pelayo, Carson Rassak, Sam Rogers

Stats Summary: VAN / SLC

Shots: 11 / 20

Shots on Goal: 5 / 8

Corner Kicks: 4 / 11

Fouls: 9 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Zack Farnsworth (Yellow Card - 31')

SLC: Gio Calderón (Yellow Card - 42')

SLC: Luca Moisa (Yellow Card - 84')







