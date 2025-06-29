Dávila Scores First FC Cincinnati 2 Goal in 3-3 Draw against New York Red Bulls II

June 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and New York Red Bulls II played to a 3-3 draw in a six-goal thriller Sunday night at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey. The Orange and Blue continued their shootout success this season, topping Red Bulls II 5-3 in penalties to take an additional point from the match.

Tega Ikoba, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since May 9, gave the Orange and Blue a first half lead in the 21st minute with his second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season. Red Bulls II keeper Aidan Stokes made an initial save against Peter Mangione from the penalty spot, but Ikoba was first to react to the ensuing rebound and finished the second effort with ease.

Red Bulls II midfielder Nehuén Benedetti and first team forward Wiktor Bogacz each scored over a three-minute span to give New York the lead, but Andrés Dávila struck for the Orange and Blue with the last action of the first half to send the sides into the break tied at 2-2.

The goal marks Dávila's first for FCC 2 after signing from first-division Colombian side Deportivo Independiente Medellín earlier this year. Dávila played 90 minutes for the first time this season in his fourth consecutive start for the Orange and Blue.

New York recaptured the lead in the 50th minute, as Julian Hall converted from the penalty spot, but an own goal off the head of Aiden Jarvis from a Mangione corner made it 3-3. The match would head to the shootout where New York's Dennis Gjengaar struck the crossbar in the second round while FCC 2 once again converted on all five attempts. Carson Locker ended things with the team's final attempt.

FC Cincinnati 2 return home on Sunday, July 6 to host New York City FC II in their first home match in almost a month at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at New York Red Bulls II

Date: June 29, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: MSU Soccer Park | Montclair, New Jersey

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 87 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

RBNY: 2-1-3

CIN: 2-1-3

RBNY - Nehuén Benedetti (Bogacz) 34', Wiktor Bogacz 36', Julian Hall (PK) 50'

CIN - Tega Ikoba 21', Andrés Dávila (Ikoba) 45'+2, Aiden Jarvis (OG) 78'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

RBNY - Rafael Mosquera (Goal) | Dennis Gjengaar (Miss) | Roald Mitchell (Goal) | Nehuén Benedetti (Goal)

CIN - Tega Ikoba (Goal) | Kenji Mboma Dem (Goal) | Peter Mangione (Goal) | Brian Schaefer (Goal) | Carson Locker (Goal)

LINEUPS

RBNY: Aidan Stokes, Marcelo Morales (Curtis Ofori 81'), Brooklyn Schwarz, Jair Collahuazo, Steven Sserwadda, Nehuén Benedetti, Adri Mehmeti, Aiden Jarvis (Nate Worth 81'), Julian Hall (Rafael Mosquera 61'), Wiktor Bogacz (Mijahir Jiménez 46' (Roald Mitchell 68')), Dennis Gjengaar

Substitutes not used: Austin Causey, Caio Ramalho, Matthew Dos Santos, Tanner Rosborough

Head Coach: Michael Bradley

CIN: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 63'), Peter Mangione, Yamir Uculmana (Carson Locker 62'), Amir Daley, Ben Augee (Kenji Mboma Dem 62'), Andrés Dávila (Brandon Kristel 90')

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Dilan Hurtado, Benjamin Manfroy

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: RBNY/CIN

Shots: 19 / 13

Shots on Goal: 8 / 7

Saves: 5 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 12

Offside: 1 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 26'

CIN - Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 49'

CIN - Yorkaeff Caicedo (Yellow Card) 75'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Ast. Referees: Adam Cook, Joseph Knoff

Fourth Official: Johnathan Luk







