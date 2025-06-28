FC Cincinnati 2 Visit New York Red Bulls II in Final Match of Three-Game Road Stretch

June 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 are set to face New York Red Bulls II on Sunday, June 29 at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey at 7 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue close out a three-match road trip against Red Bulls II and put their three-match unbeaten run to the test against the Eastern Conference's top team.

The match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at NEW YORK RED BULLS II - SUNDAY, JUNE 29, 2025 - 7 P.M. ET - MSU SOCCER PARK

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Three unbeaten - With a 0-0 draw and shootout win against Chattanooga FC on Saturday night, FCC 2 are now unbeaten over their last three matches. The Orange and Blue held one of the league's top sides at bay and are set to visit New York Red Bulls II on Sunday night for their second meeting of the 2025 season.

An early season win - The Orange and Blue handed Red Bulls II one of their two season losses back on April 20 in a 3-1 win at Scudamore Field. Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem and Brian Schaefer each recorded a goal and assist in the contest with the result marking the highest scoring output of the season for FCC 2.

Defensive prowess - Strong defensive play has been the catalyst of FCC 2's recent run of form. Over the last three the Orange and Blue have allowed just one goal, with Saturday's result marking their second consecutive shutout performance, and third of the season.

Perfect from the spot - The two points gained against Chattanooga kept the Orange and Blue perfect through four shootout's this season. The eight-round shootout against Chattanooga capped by Andrei Chirila, who converted on the winning attempt.

FCC 2 are one of three MLS NEXT Pro teams, with multiple ties on the season, that remain unbeaten from the spot (New England Revolution II and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2). The Orange and Blue have also yet to miss from the spot, converting on all 22 attempts.

New York on my mind - Sunday's tilt against Red Bulls II will be the first of back-to-back matches against teams from the Empire State. The Orange and Blue then return home on July 6 for the first time since June 8 to take on New York City FC II. FCC 2 have taken five points against those New York teams this season.

Scouting New York Red Bulls II

Record: 10-2-2 (33 points)

Standings: 1st, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 2-1 win at Carolina Core FC | 5-2 win vs Chattanooga FC | 5-2 win at Crown Legacy FC

Head Coach: Michael Bradley

Leading Scorer: 6 - Tanner Rosborough

New York Red Bulls II enter Matchweek 16 as the top side in MLS NEXT Pro, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-2-2 and 33 points. Red Bulls II are on pace to match Crown Legacy and Colorado Rapids 2 - both in 2023 - for the most points in a single season. New York holds an unbeaten home record of 5-0-1 and boasts the highest scoring offense in the league with 35 goals scored.

Tanner Rosborough leads the way in the goal department with six on the year. After scoring seven in 2024, the 17-year-old midfielder has nearly matched last year's total in just 11 appearances and has tallied goals in back-to-back matches. Rosborough trails only Nehuén Benedetti for a team lead in shots (27) but leads the side in shots on target (15).

Red Bulls II have seen 15 different players score goals this season, with six score at least two goals and three scoring at least five. The attack is humming for New York as they have scored 12 goals over their last three matches, which include a pair of five-goal efforts against Chattanooga FC and Crown Legacy.

And after allowing 61 goals in 2024, the third most in MLSNP, Red Bulls II have been stronger in their defensive third this season. New York have allowed 23 goals halfway through the campaign and have held opponents scoreless in three matches this season.

Former U.S. Men's National Team captain Michael Bradley leads Red Bulls II in his first professional head coaching role. Bradley began his professional playing career in New York with the MetroStars before making the move across the pond to feature for some of the best German, English and Italian club sides. Bradley returned to MLS with Toronto FC in 2014 and won MLS Cup in 2017.







