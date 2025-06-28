Revolution II Host Huntsville City FC on Sunday

June 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (4-4-5, 21 pts.) will host Eastern Conference opponent Huntsville City FC (5-3-5; 23 pts.) on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The 3:00 p.m. kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish, with Ryan Le on the play-by-play.

New England returns home following a 2-2 draw at Philadelphia Union II on Thursday night. Revolution II started the midweek match on the front foot, racing out to a 2-0 lead with goals from forward Marcos Dias and midfielder Javaun Mussenden. After New England controlled the match through the first 60 minutes, Philadelphia rallied back with a pair of goals within an eight-minute span to level the contest. The hosts earned an additional point with a 7-6 victory in the ensuing shootout.

Dias, New England's top attacking threat, highlighted Thursday's match against Union II with his second goal-and-assist performance of the 2025 campaign. Through the first 13 matches of the season, the Brazilian playmaker ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro with 40 key passes and tied for third with five assists. Dias remains the lone Revolution II player to appear in every match this season, starting all but one, while pacing the team in minutes played (1,110).

Mussenden's tally in Thursday's match marked the 17-year-old's first professional goal. The Revolution Academy product has appeared in eight consecutive matches, including five full 90-minute performances. Midfielder Gevork Diarbian also contributed to New England's attacking efforts against Union II, tallying the assist on Dias' opening goal. The Cranston, R.I. native now owns three assists on the season, while pacing Revolution II with a team-best 30 shot attempts.

Newton, Mass. native Michael Tsicoulias continues to log minutes for New England after joining the team last month on his first professional contract. The Revolution Academy graduate featured in Thursday's starting lineup and has appeared in four consecutive matches, two of them starts. In net, Montpelier, Vt. native Max Weinstein has collected four straight starts and carries a 1-1-2 record this season.

Revolution II has performed well at home this season, registering a 3-1-2 record through the first six matches played in Foxborough. New England's 1.62 points per game rank 10th-best in MLS NEXT Pro entering this weekend's fixture. On the other sideline, Huntsville City FC carries an identical 3-1-2 mark on the road. Huntsville features a potent attack, as the visitors rank tied for sixth in the league in goals scored (27) and tied for sixth in assists (17).

REVOLUTION MEDIA CENTER: Photos, B-Roll and Additional Resources

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #14

New England Revolution II vs.

Huntsville City FC

Sunday, June 29, 2025

3:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 28, 2025

Revolution II Host Huntsville City FC on Sunday - New England Revolution II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.