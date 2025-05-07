Inter Miami CF II Gearing up for Visit to Crown Legacy FC this Friday

May 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (3W-4L-1D, 10 points) is gearing up for a visit to Crown Legacy FC (1W-2L-3D, 7 points) in more MLS NEXT Pro regular season action. The match is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.

This match will present the Herons an opportunity to carry the momentum obtained from the dominant performance against NYCFC II, and earn back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream at MLSNEXTPro.com.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Crown Legacy have faced off five times, with CLFC holding the upper hand in the series. The Herons have claimed just one victory-a thrilling 2-0 triumph in the 2024 season, highlighted by a standout performance from current First Team forward Leo Afonso, who netted a brace in the win, with the first one being named as Goal of the Matchweek.

Scouting Report

Crown Legacy enters this match sitting in 13th place of the Eastern Conference standings. The opposition recently earned their first victory of the season after defeating Carolina Core FC in dramatic fashion with a stoppage-time goal by Andrej Subotić.

The Serbian midfielder, who was signed as a reinforcement ahead of the 2025 season, has been the team's leader thus far this league campaign with a goal and an assist to his name.

