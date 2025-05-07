Minnesota United Signs Nine Players to Short-Term Agreements
May 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Minnesota United FC 2 News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed the following nine MNUFC2 players to Short-Term Agreements: Goalkeeper Wessel Speel; defenders Kieran Chandler, Britton Fischer, Kisa Kiingi; midfielders Curt Calov, Babacar Niang; forwards Luke Hille, Muba Nour and Darius Randell. Those players will all be available for selection during Wednesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 contest against Louisville City FC at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Wessel Speel joined MNUFC2 in 2025 on an MLS NEXT Pro contract after spending the 2024 season with Duke University's men's soccer team as a graduate student. With the Blue Devils, Speel played and started in 19 matches, recorded seven shutouts and concluded the season with 11-4-4 (W-L-D) record. In MLS NEXT Pro action, he has made three starts, recording 10 saves and earning one clean sheet.
Defender Kieran Chandler in January of 2025 signed a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2. He has since made five game appearances (four starts), notably leading the team in assists with three to-date. He joined the Twos after two seasons at the University of Connecticut (2023-2024). Chandler was selected 43rd overall by Minnesota United in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and notably participated in the 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase.
Britton Fischer first joined MNUFC2 in February 2023 on a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, and in 2025 signed a new contract. Since then, the defender has been a mainstay on the Twos' back line, where he has made 52 regular-season game appearances, 47 starts, playing over 4,200 minutes of action on the pitch.
Kisa Kiingi joined MNUFC2 on a one-year contract through December 2025, with a club option for 2026, after playing collegiately at Cornell University for four seasons. He has since made four game appearances, all starts, and scored MNUFC2's season-opening goal against Austin FC II. With Cornell, he made 59 game appearances (50 starts) while notching seven goals and providing eight assists across his time with the Big Red.
Midfielder Curt Calov signed with MNUFC2 on a one-year contract through December 2025, with a club option for 2026. He has currently made five game appearances, all starts, and has provided an assist in MLS NEXT Pro actin. Calov was previously a midfielder for Rutgers University from 2023-2024, where he made 31 appearances (29 starts), totaling eight goals and five assists provided. He notably scored during regulation time of the 2022 NCAA Tournament Championship Game while playing for Syracuse University, winning a national championship there.
Babacar Niang joined MNUFC2 after playing four years collegiately at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. He has since made three game appearances, two starts, with MNUFC2. From 2021-24, the midfielder made 44 game appearances, where he scored 11 goals and provided four assists across nearly 2,100 minutes played for the Demon Deacons. In the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, Niang was notably selected as the 78th-overall pick by Minnesota United.
Luke Hille, a forward from Cary, North Carolina, signed with MNUFC2 on a one-year contract through December 2025 after recently playing his senior season collegiately for the University of North Carolina. He has made four game appearances, two starts, in MLS NEXT Pro action. During his time with the Tar Heels in 2024, Hille featured in 18 matches (all starts), where he scored eight goals and provided one assist.
Forward and Minnesota local Muba Nour joined MNUFC2 after signing a one-year contract through December 2025, with a club option for 2026. The Somali forward - who was born in Ethiopia and raised in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota - attended MNUFC2's winter combine tryouts in January 2025 and previously competed with 18x26 Academy's UPSL side across the past two seasons from 2023-2024. He has made four game appearances, one start, for MNUFC2, to-date.
Randell has earned two Short-Term Agreements so far this year and was made available for selection against LA Galaxy on March 22 and the Austin FC game on May 3. The forward signed with MNUFC2 in August of 2024, and since then has made 37 game appearances and has scored five goals, including twice to-date during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Randell previously played two seasons with MNUFC's Academy, starting as a defender for the Loons' U15 squad in 2022 before transitioning to a winger position and playing up with the U17 and U19 teams from 2023-2024.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs the following nine MNUFC2 players to Short-Term Agreements: Goalkeeper Wessel Speel; defenders Kieran Chandler, Britton Fischer, Kisa Kiingi; midfielders Curt Calov, Babacar Niang; forwards Luke Hille, Muba Nour and Darius Randell.
VITALS
Wessel Speel
Position: Goalkeeper
Date of Birth: 10/17/2001 (23 years old)
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 200
Hometown: Utrecht, The Netherlands
Citizenship: The Netherlands
Previous Club: Duke University
VITALS
Kieran Chandler
Position: Defender
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 155
Date of Birth: 6/9/2005 (19 years old)
Hometown: Simsbury, Connecticut
Previous Club: University of Connecticut
VITALS
Britton Fischer
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: 2/25/2004 (21 years old)
Height: 6'4"
Wight: 181
Birthplace: Greenville, North Carolina
Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina
Citizenship: United States
VITALS
Kisa Kiingi
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: 6/10/2002 (22 years old)
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 170
Birthplace: Nairobi, Kenya
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Previous Club: Cornell University
VITALS
Curt Calov
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: 11/11/2003 (21 years old)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 155
Birthplace: Westchester, New York
Hometown: Morristown, New Jersey
Previous Club: Rutgers University
VITALS
Babacar Niang
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: 10/23/2001 (23 years old)
Height: 5'11"
Hometown: Dakar, Senegal
Previous Club: Wake Forest University
VITALS
Luke Hille
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 2/19/2003 (22 years old)
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 170
Birthplace: Cary, North Carolina
Hometown: Cary, North Carolina
Previous Club: University of North Carolina
VITALS
Muba Nour
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 4/7/2004 (20 years old)
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 150
Birthplace: Ethiopia
Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
Previous Club: 18x26 Academy UPSL
VITALS
Darius Randell
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 8/25/2007 (17 years old)
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 160 lbs.
Birthplace: Monrovia, Libera
Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
