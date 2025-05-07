Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-2 to the Portland Timbers in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

May 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance in U.S. Open Cup action

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance fell 3-2 to the Portland Timbers in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday night at Starfire Stadium. Early second-half goals by Osaze De Rosario and Yu Tsukanome were not enough as Portland converted a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to seal the match. The result brings Defiance's Open Cup run to the end as the club now has a week off before returning to MLS NEXT Pro action with a road match against Whitecaps FC 2 on Wednesday, May 14 at Swangard Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 - Portland Timbers 3

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Servando Rico

Assistants: Cephas Quartson, Devon Dieckman

Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon

Weather: 75 and partly cloudy

Attendance: 1,792

SCORING SUMMARY

POR - Zachary McGraw (Ariel Lassiter) 33'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Georgi Minoungou) 48'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Georgi Minoungou) 51'

POR - Gage Guerra (Ian Smith) 81'

POR - Kevin Kelsy (penalty) 90+3'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Snyder Brunell (caution) 63'

TAC - Peter Kingston (caution) 73'

LINEUPS

Tacoma Defiance - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Kaito Yamada, Stuart Hawkins, Reed Baker-Whiting; Antino Lopez - Captain (Yu Tsukanome 46'), Snyder Brunell; Georgi Minoungou, Peter Kingston, Sebastian Gomez (Travian Sousa 75'); Osaze De Rosario

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros, Danny Robles, Jackson Khoury, Edson Carli

Portland Timbers - Maxime Crépeau; Ian Smith, Dario Zuparic, Zachary McGraw (Jura Swayer 73'), Claudio Bravo (Daniel Nuñez 46'); Joao Ortiz (Kyle Linhares 60'), Cristhian Paredes Maciel - Captain, Ariel Lassiter, Omir Fernandez (Andrew Guerra 79'), Eric Miller; Kevin Kelsy

Substitutes not used: Trey Muse, Blake Pope, Victor Enrique Velazquez

