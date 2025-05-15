New York City FC II Too Much for Toronto FC II Thursday

Toronto FC II (3W-4L-2T, 11 points) came up short in a 3 - 0 road defeat against New York City FC II (4W-5L-2T, 15 points) on Thursday afternoon at Belson Stadium in Queens, New York.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made six changes from the side that started against Chattanooga FC last Friday with Adisa De Rosario, Tim Fortier, Lucas Olguin, Antone Bossenberry, Richard Chukwu and Joshua Nugent making way for Shafique Wilson, Reid Fisher, Malik Henry, Hassan Ayari, Patrick McDonald and Jahmarie Nolan.

New York City FC II began on the front foot and opened the scoring early, when Sebastiano Musu picked up Piero Elias's pass into the box and coolly slotted for his first professional goal in the second minute of play.

The pair combined again to double the hosts' advantage in the 39th minute, as Musu teed up Elias for a placed side-footed finish from the top of the box.

Seeking a response, the Young Reds were awarded a penalty after Nathaniel Edwards was fouled in the box by Evan Lim. Hassan Ayari stepped up from 12 yards for the visitors, but his spot-kick was denied by an outstretched save from New York's Alex Rando.

New York City added a third and final goal of the afternoon at the hour mark, as Julien Lacher fired home from close-range after Uriel Zeitz's effort rebounded off the upright.

TFC II were unable to capitalize on their attacking phases for the remainder of the match, as New York City FC II ran out 3-0 winners.

Toronto FC II return home next to host Huntsville City FC on Friday, May 23. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

NYC - Sebastiano Musu 2' (Piero Elias)

NYC - Piero Elias 39' (Sebastiano Musu)

NYC - Julien Lacher 60'

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 59' (caution)

NYC - Julien Lacher 88' (caution)

Lineups:

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Alex Rando; Drew Baiera, Colin McCamy, Max Murray, Christopher Tian-Long Tiao (C); Evan Lim, Peter Molinari, Julien Lacher, Jacob Arroyave (Uriel Zeitz 59'), Piero Elias (Prince Amponsah 76'); Sebastiano Musu (Eligio Guarino 88')

Substitutes Not Used: Maclean Learned, Dylan McDermott, Pierce Infuso, Jack Loura

TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Micah Chisholm (Richard Chukwu 70'); Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 70'), Hassan Ayari, Marko Stojadinovic (C), Patrick McDonald (Andrei Dumitru 78'), Nathaniel Edwards (Antone Bossenberry 70'); Dékwon Barrow (Joshua Nugent 70'), Jahmarie Nolan

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Tim Fortier, Lucas Olguin, Joseph Melto Quiah







