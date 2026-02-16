Jahmarie Nolan of Toronto FC II Named Best Player at 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers

Toronto FC II forward Jahmarie Nolan has been named the recipient of the Best Player Award at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, following a series of standout performances that helped Jamaica secure qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Captaining the U-17 side, Nolan played an instrumental role in guiding Jamaica to three consecutive victories and a return to the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the third time in the nation's history (1999, 2011) and the first time in 15 years. The Kingston, Jamaica native recorded multiple goal contributions in each match for the youthful Reggae Boyz, opening with a goal and assist in a 3-0 win against Aruba, adding a brace in an emphatic 12-0 victory over the Cayman Islands and wrapping with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 triumph over Canada. In total, Nolan registered four goals and two assists (six goal contributions) across three matches to seal Jamaica's berth at the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup, set to take place in Qatar in November.

Next up, Nolan will represent Jamaica at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers, from February 23 to March 4. Drawn into Group B, Jamaica and Nolan will face Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, Cayman Islands, Turks & Caicos Islands and Bonaire as the country looks to secure qualification for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship this summer.

Nolan joined the Young Reds in March 2025 and became the youngest player in Toronto FC II history to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Following the Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers, the forward will return to begin his second MLS NEXT Pro campaign with TFC II after making 19 appearances in his first season with the club.







