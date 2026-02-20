Toronto FC II Add Pair of MLS SuperDraft Picks to Roster

Published on February 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II today announced that the club has signed midfielder Fletcher Bank and defender Jackson Gilman to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. The pair will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"Fletcher and Jackson both come from distinguished collegiate programs that value their abilities on the field and their character off the field," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "We're excited to have both players committed to our project as the next step in their development and we're equally committed to supporting them every step of the way."

Bank, 22, was originally selected 85th overall (third round) by Toronto FC in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the past four seasons at Stanford University, where he recorded 10 goals and 22 assists through 72 appearances (70 starts). The Bakersfield, California native earned All-Pac-12 First Team and College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honours in 2023 before Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Academic Team recognition a year later. As a senior, Bank registered four goals and five assists in 20 appearances (all starts) and earned All-ACC First Team, All-South Region Second Team, First Team CSC Academic All-American, Academic All-District and All-ACC Academic Team honours in 2025. Prior to Stanford, Bank attended Garces Memorial High School in California, where he served as a three-time captain (2019 - 2021), leading the Rams to two CIF SoCal Regional championships (2019, 2022), four CIF Central Section titles (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) and two Southwest Yosemite League championships (2019, 2020).

Gilman, 21, was originally selected 36th overall (second round) by TFC in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the past four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, registering two goals and seven assists through 75 appearances (74 starts). The Schwenksville, Pennsylvania native started all 22 matches for Pitt as a freshman in 2022, earning ACC All-Freshman honours and College Soccer News Freshman All-America First Team recognition. He served as team captain for three consecutive seasons from 2023 to 2025. The defender was twice named to the All-ACC Third Team (2023, 2024) and earned USC All-South Region Second Team honours in 2024. Over his collegiate career, Gilman was a four-time ACC All-Academic Team selection and added CSC Academic All-District honours in 2025. Prior to the NCAA, Gilman spent six years with the Philadelphia Union Academy and recorded eight appearances (five starts) for Philadelphia Union II during the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season in 2022. He made his professional debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 27, 2022, in the first MLS NEXT Pro match in club history.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign midfielder Fletcher Bank and defender Jackson Gilman to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

FLETCHER BANK

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Birthdate: May 1, 2003 (Age - 22)

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Nationality: American

College: Stanford University

JACKSON GILMAN

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 178 lbs.

Birthdate: April 29, 2004 (Age - 21)

Hometown: Schwenksville, Pennsylvania

Nationality: American

College: University of Pittsburgh







